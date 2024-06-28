CSS shine effect to appear as a circle shape and hover issue

Hi there,

I have the following fiddle:

I am trying to create a shine effect when the “coin” spins. I kind of have it half working, but as you can see, the shine remains behind the coin when it rotates. Also, it seems to reset after it has rotated/in the middle of being rotated. Is there a way to have the shine effect stay in the circle shape and also have a continuous/smooth effect while the coin spins and then have it ease out again as the user hovers off the coin?

I’ve tried a border-radius but that didn’t seem to work

Any ideas?

Thanks!