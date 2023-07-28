I Need SEO Help!

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I need help with SEO. I have read the Google search documents along with other help sites, but I cannot get my site to budge. To be honest, my site is basically brochure-ware but my problem is other sites that are also brochure-ware rank higher. My site is kidsmedicalcare.com. Sites constantly ranking higher are docs4kids.us, lighthouepediatrics.com, and applepediatrics.com. Search terms are “Naples FL pediatrician.” and “pediatricians near me”. I understand content is important, but none of these sites have any real dynamically changing content. There are actually a couple of sites of practices that have been closed for a couple of years that rank higher. Google search console shows a whopping 8 views this week. Its making me insane. I need help and would appreciate any input, but I need something more specific to get me started.