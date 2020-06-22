I Just Want Your Opinion

I need honest help from someone here. This will define my future probably

Ok, my name is Rick Sekuloski I’m a web designer and developer so I put lot of content for free on my youtube channel, and just recently i put out full php, sass, flexbox, bootstrap, laravel course from scratch with designing part.

From time to time I just want to say that people/students are bullies, they send me an emails and write whatever they can think its ok with their friends, no politeness.

So this is not happening a lot but when it does I tried to ignore but it bothers me a lot.

Let me know what you think should I do.

Rick