I get a too few arguments error

Here are a call to a function

$items_l = get_all_profit($start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days);

and a function

function get_all_profit($start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days) { global $db; try { $sql = "SELECT c_time, o_time, profit, hideshow, DATE_FORMAT(c_time, '%m-%y') AS time FROM data WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date AND TIME(`o_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days) AND hideshow = 'hide' ORDER BY c_time ASC"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->execute(); if($stmt->rowCount() == 0) return 0; else return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } }//End function

I get these errors:

Fatal error: Uncaught ArgumentCountError: Too few arguments to function get_all_profit(), 1 passed in C:\wamp\www\trade_analyzer_filter_NEWֹTABLESֹ\trades_header.php on line 113 and exactly 5 expected

and

Whem I call the function without agruments and the function looks like that

function get_all_profit() { global $db; try { $sql = "SELECT c_time, o_time, profit, hideshow, DATE_FORMAT(c_time, '%m-%y') AS time FROM data WHERE hideshow = 'hide' ORDER BY c_time ASC"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); if($stmt->rowCount() == 0) return 0; else return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } }//End function

It works well.

I have a few more functions which work well when the call to the function passes 5 variables and the function gets 5 variables so there is no problem with the variables or their values

So where is the problem?

What is the solution