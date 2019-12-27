It seems I miss a few crucial issues when it comes to arrays

#1

Here is my form:

<div id="days" class="selector">
					  <p>Select days (One day at least)</p>
					<div id="days_left" class="">
						<label for="Sunday">
						<input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="6" class="days"> Sunday
					</label>
				     <label for="Monday">
						<input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="0" class="days"> Monday
					</label>
					 <label for="Tuesday">
						<input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="1" class="days"> Tuesday
					 </label>
					 </div>
				     <div id="days_right" class="">
						<label for="Wednesday">
						<input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="2" class="days"> Wednesday
					 </label>
					 <label for="Thursday">
						<input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="3" class="days"> Thursday
					 </label>
					 <label for="Friday">
						<input type="checkbox" name="weekday[]" value="4" class="days"> Friday
					 </label>
					 </div>

Here is the code which handles the form’s output:

//code for days

if(isset($_POST['weekday'])) {
	    
	    if((sizeof($_POST['weekday']) == 1)) {
		    $days = ($_POST['weekday']);
		     }else{
		      if(sizeof($_POST['weekday']) > 1){
		         $days = join(",", $_POST['weekday']);
		          }
		   } 
}else{
	  $days = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6];
	  $days = join(",", $days);
	   }

And here is the code which works with the results:

$sql = "INSERT INTO `filtered`
			            (id, username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit)
			SELECT * 
		    FROM `data`
			WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date 
			AND TIME(`c_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end AND WEEKDAY IN ($days)";
			
	 $stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 foreach ($days as $key => &$val) {
     $stmt->bindParam($key, $val);
     }
	 $stmt->execute();

The idea here is that a user can select a weekday or a few weekdays or not select anything, in which case - all weekdays are selected.

The query gets time periods and huors ranges and all worked well untill I added weekdays.
Trying to solve the problem I checked the data and added print_r() and echo statements to see the forn inputs

 $days = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6];
	  echo 'Here: '.sizeof($days).'<br>';
	  $days = join(",", $days);
	  print_r($days);

Results in
Here: 7
0,1,2,3,4,5,6 and an errormessage :
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in C:\wamp\www\trade_analyzer_filter_ACTIVE\action_page.php on line 169

It refers to the sql query code.

This code

: $days = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6];
	  $days = join(",", $days);
	  echo 'Here: '.sizeof($days).'<br>';
	  print_r($days);

Adds an error message
Warning: sizeof(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in …

I searched the internet for bindParam with array variable.

I changed the foreach loop to

foreach ($days as &$val) {
     $stmt->bindParam($days, &$val);
     }

I still get the same error message

I also tried this:
$stmt->execute($days);

Checking data using print_r()
and echo gives
Here: 1
0,1,2,3,4,5,6

Selecting all chechboxes outputs:
Here: 6
Array ( [0] => 6 [1] => 0 [2] => 1 [3] => 2 [4] => 3 [5] => 4 )

size of array is 1 yet 7 vaues in the array. why?
What is the correct syntax foe bindParam to an array?

What’s the difference between
Array ( [0] => 6 [1] => 0 [2] => 1 [3] => 2 [4] => 3 [5] => 4 )
and
0,1,2,3,4,5,6

What do I need fo change / fix to mKE IT WORK?

#2

Which usually translates as “I screwed up my SQL query.”

What database engine are you using, and have you looked up the proper syntax for WEEKDAY?