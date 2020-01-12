HTTP sending mp4 files

I have a web server that serves mp4 files. E.g. When I get a request for a file that is 35mb, I use “send()” repeatedly in a loop and send 1mb each time.

Chrome and Firefox handle this well and receive no more data than needed. Only if the user has reached this far in the webplayer, the browser requests/receives more data. But IE receives about every two seconds, which means the entire download is completed in about a minute which is not good for a user who has only watched 1 min of 14.

