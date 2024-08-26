Htmx, useful or bloat?

(You… do realize that htmx is just a javascript framework, right? You’re not avoiding anything, just bloating your site?)
Duh. What I mean to avoid JavaScript, I meant it doesn’t need to write it.
About bloated; that’s another discussion. So let’s agree to desagree for now
Okay; i’ll write
document.getElementById("buttonname").addEventListener("click", (e) => {
fetch("myformprocessor.php",{method: "post", body: new FormData(document.getElementById("myform")})
.then(data => data.json())
.then(data => { if (data['success'] == 1) { document.getElementById("emailnotice").classList.add("success"); }
});
and you add 14Kb worth of javascript to your load, and write whatever attributes you need to write into the HTML, and we’ll… call it a draw? cough
EDIT: As this has now been sharded off from the original thread, letme be clear for those wandering into this thread: I’m not saying that HTMX is always bloat. It’s bloat in the original thread’s case, where he simply wanted to AJAX a form and put up a success message.