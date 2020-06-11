Testing AJAX?

I have a form and am trying to submit it using AJAX and ran into a little snag

Heres the form

<form id="type"> <input type="text" class="form-control" name="Type" placeholder="Type add." required maxlength="50" idx="type_to_add"> <button class="btn btn-outline-secondary" type="submit"><span class="icon-plus"></span></button> </form>

But when I press submit I get an error

<script> document.getElementById('type').addEventListener('submit', insertType); function insertType(e) { e.preventDefault(); var type = document.getElementById('type_to_add').value; var xhr = new XMLLHttpRequest(); xhr.openn("GET","insert_type.php?Type="+type, true); xhr.onload = function() { console.log('Submitted'); } xhr.send(); } </script> the error points to the type variable, but I dont see how it can be null

Heres the script