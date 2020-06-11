Testing AJAX?

I have a form and am trying to submit it using AJAX and ran into a little snag
Heres the form

<form id="type">
<input type="text" class="form-control" name="Type" placeholder="Type add." required maxlength="50" idx="type_to_add">
<button class="btn btn-outline-secondary" type="submit"><span class="icon-plus"></span></button>
</form>

But when I press submit I get an error

image
Heres the script

<script>
document.getElementById('type').addEventListener('submit', insertType);
function insertType(e) {
	e.preventDefault();
	var type = document.getElementById('type_to_add').value;
	var xhr = new XMLLHttpRequest();
	xhr.openn("GET","insert_type.php?Type="+type, true);
	
	xhr.onload = function() {
		console.log('Submitted');
	}
	
	xhr.send();
}
	
	
</script>
the error points to the type variable, but I dont see how it can be null
#2

Try this:

document.getElementById('type').addEventListener('submit', insertType(parameter) );

From where did you copy the script?