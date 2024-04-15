Htmx & express: beginner question

Hello,

I have a quick question regarding code organization. Currently, I’m using my main page index.html file, which contains only HTML code for the navigation bar. I’m using htmx to dynamically render content based on the selected navigation element on the server side (using express) . As a result, most of my HTML structure, apart from the navigation bar itself, resides in my server.js file.

However, I’m unsure if this approach is the most effective. My index.html file appears quite empty, while my server.js file feels overloaded with code, as it handles not only rendering HTML but also includes additional functionality. As someone new to web development, I’m curious about the typical structure for organizing code in a small web application and how different files can interact with each other.

Any insights or guidance on best practices would be greatly appreciated