I´m using all-in-one marketing software called Kartra in Finland.
I know that there is a way to replace english written words to local language, but I don´t know how.
The result should be that all the users see these words or sentences in local language.
The problem is that I understand css and html, but I´m nos a coder.
I can use Crome´s Devtools, but I don´t know how to save the changes so that they are permanent to all users
How to translate some words in online software
