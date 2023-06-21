Change language

I don’t think this is a good solution.

Why don’t you use different HTML files instead of trying to replace text in one? When you replace text you never know how the layout of the page is changing in case of languages with much longer texts. Or what about Arabian languages where you read from the right to the left?

I would create a HTML page for each language and load the correct file depending on the selected language.

Of course these HTML file should only contain the HTML no PHP or JS inside. In that case its easy for any translation company to translate the text by using a html wysiwyg editor