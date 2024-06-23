How to target two FilePond instances with different styles?

I want to have different style for 2 FilePond instances in same component (ReactJS).
In `editprofile.scoped.scss` I’m using:
.filepond--root, .filepond--root .filepond--drop-label {
width: 331px;
height: 222px;
}
To set it like square, and different dimensions.
and I need it to be rounded and smaller
I can’t have both active, as one would be bigger, and another smaller… All other fields work as expected.
// for passport picture
.filepond--root,
.filepond--root .filepond--drop-label {
width: 331px;
height: 222px;
}
// for profile picture
.filepond--root,
.filepond--root .filepond--drop-label {
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
font-size: 8pt;
}
{/* for passport picture */}
<FilePond
type="file"
onupdatefiles={setFiles}
allowMultiple={false}
maxFiles={1}
server={server}
name="image"
labelIdle='Drag & Drop passport picture or <span class="filepond--label-action">Browse</span> <br/>(mandatory !)'
accept="image/png, image/jpeg, image/gif"
dropOnPage
dropValidation
allowPaste={true}
allowReplace={true}
credits={""}
allowFileEncode={true}
allowFileTypeValidation={true}
allowImagePreview={true}
allowImageCrop={true}
allowImageResize={true}
allowImageTransform={true}
imagePreviewHeight={222}
imageCropAspectRatio="1:1"
imageResizeTargetWidth={100}
imageResizeTargetHeight={100}
stylePanelLayout="compact"
styleLoadIndicatorPosition="center bottom"
styleProgressIndicatorPosition="center bottom"
styleButtonRemoveItemPosition="center bottom"
styleButtonProcessItemPosition="center bottom"
imageEditAllowEdit={false}
/>
{/* for profile picture */}
<FilePond
type="file"
onupdatefiles={setFiles}
allowMultiple={false}
maxFiles={1}
server={server}//TODO, different one, for profile pic upload
name="image"
labelIdle='Drag & Drop profile picture or <span class="filepond--label-action">Browse</span> <br/>(optional)'
accept="image/png, image/jpeg, image/gif"
dropOnPage
dropValidation
allowPaste={true}
allowReplace={true}
credits={""}
allowFileEncode={true}
allowFileTypeValidation={true}
allowImagePreview={true}
allowImageCrop={true}
allowImageResize={true}
allowImageTransform={true}
imagePreviewHeight={100}
imageCropAspectRatio="1:1"
imageResizeTargetWidth={100}
imageResizeTargetHeight={100}
stylePanelLayout="compact circle"
styleLoadIndicatorPosition="center bottom"
styleProgressIndicatorPosition="center bottom"
styleButtonRemoveItemPosition="center bottom"
styleButtonProcessItemPosition="center bottom"
imageEditAllowEdit={false}
/>