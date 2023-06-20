How to sort an object dynamically

JavaScript
, ,
1

Hello i have the following JSON object

Capture d’écran 20-06-2023 22.25.47
Capture d’écran 20-06-2023 22.25.47946×733 84 KB

This is created by the following code :

$( document ).ready( function(){
    $.ajax({
        type: 'GET',
        url: 'DonneesGraph.php?Base='+jsvar,
        dataType: 'json',
        success: function( retour ) {
			// Ici le traitement des données retournées placé dans quelquechose=JSON ? appelé retour 
            
			console.log( "retour" , retour );

And then i have sorted this with following code witch is working :

let newArray4 = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +d.ProductionPV}));
let newArray6 = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +d.EauDepart }));
let newArray7 = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +d.EauRetour }));

Now i am trying to do it dynamically with the following :

while(i <= Lenght)
{	
if (typeof Nom[i] !== 'undefined') //Test si array présent et défini et initialisé
{
  console.log('Içi',Nom[i]);// Nom[i] is defined AND initialized
  var NomCourbe = Nom[i];
  var NomArray = 'newArray'+[i];
  var testing = 'd.EauRetour';
  console.log('Nom de la courbe',NomCourbe);
  console.log('Nom de l array',NomArray);
  console.log('Colonne',C2);
 newArray[i] = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +Nom[i] }));
  i++;
} else 
{
	console.log('Là',i);
	i++;}
}

But this is not working.The console.log is showing newArray1 undefined.
I have tried different things as :

newArray1 = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +testing }));
or 
NomArray = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +testing }));

But nothing works if someone can explain me why ? Thanks

2

Sorry but this is sorting nothing….

What do you mean with sort?

For sorting you should use (surprise, surprise)

array.sort()

3

I… think we’re a few steps away from the complexities of a sort, as the OP is stumped by variable instantiation at the moment.

There’s a lot going on in what you pasted, not least of which being your misspelling of length, but let’s… stick to the initial problem you asked about for now…

newArray doesnt exist because you havent told it to exist. At least, nowhere you’ve shown us do you define newArray.

Before all your while’ing and that if statement that… doesnt really make a lot of sense to me because your array of objects appears to not be sparse and… right. Initial problem. Baby steps.

let newArray = [];

4

Ok i use the wort sort as litteral english meaning, i don’t know how to say that but mapping the JSON object with the instruction map to exctract the data i need :wink: