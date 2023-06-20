How to sort an object dynamically

Hello i have the following JSON object



$( document ).ready( function(){ $.ajax({ type: 'GET', url: 'DonneesGraph.php?Base='+jsvar, dataType: 'json', success: function( retour ) { // Ici le traitement des données retournées placé dans quelquechose=JSON ? appelé retour console.log( "retour" , retour );

This is created by the following code :

And then i have sorted this with following code witch is working :

let newArray4 = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +d.ProductionPV})); let newArray6 = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +d.EauDepart })); let newArray7 = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +d.EauRetour }));

Now i am trying to do it dynamically with the following :

while(i <= Lenght) { if (typeof Nom[i] !== 'undefined') //Test si array présent et défini et initialisé { console.log('Içi',Nom[i]);// Nom[i] is defined AND initialized var NomCourbe = Nom[i]; var NomArray = 'newArray'+[i]; var testing = 'd.EauRetour'; console.log('Nom de la courbe',NomCourbe); console.log('Nom de l array',NomArray); console.log('Colonne',C2); newArray[i] = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +Nom[i] })); i++; } else { console.log('Là',i); i++;} }

But this is not working.The console.log is showing newArray1 undefined.

I have tried different things as :

newArray1 = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +testing })); or NomArray = retour.map((d) => ({ date: timeConv(d.MoyDate), measurement: +testing }));

But nothing works if someone can explain me why ? Thanks