How can I sort objects by keys consisting of alphanumeric text?

My objects key consists of alphanumeric text and I want the final object to be sorted by A1 object first then A2 object etc… when all A objects are sorted then B1, B2 etc…

const myObject = { "A1": { "sum": 1, "count": 1, "average": "1.00" }, "A13": { "sum": 5, "count": 1, "average": "5.00" }, "A2": { "sum": 6, "count": 3, "average": "2.00" }, "B10": { "sum": 4, "count": 1, "average": "4.00" }, "Z5": { "sum": 8, "count": 1, "average": "8.00" }, "B1": { "sum": 3, "count": 1, "average": "3.00" }, "D1": { "sum": 2, "count": 1, "average": "2.00" }, "E1": { "sum": 7, "count": 2, "average": "3.50" }, "M1": { "sum": 41, "count": 14, "average": "2.93" } }