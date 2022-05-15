How can I sort objects by keys consisting of alphanumeric text?

My objects key consists of alphanumeric text and I want the final object to be sorted by A1 object first then A2 object etc… when all A objects are sorted then B1, B2 etc…
const myObject = {
"A1": {
"sum": 1,
"count": 1,
"average": "1.00"
},
"A13": {
"sum": 5,
"count": 1,
"average": "5.00"
},
"A2": {
"sum": 6,
"count": 3,
"average": "2.00"
},
"B10": {
"sum": 4,
"count": 1,
"average": "4.00"
},
"Z5": {
"sum": 8,
"count": 1,
"average": "8.00"
},
"B1": {
"sum": 3,
"count": 1,
"average": "3.00"
},
"D1": {
"sum": 2,
"count": 1,
"average": "2.00"
},
"E1": {
"sum": 7,
"count": 2,
"average": "3.50"
},
"M1": {
"sum": 41,
"count": 14,
"average": "2.93"
}
}