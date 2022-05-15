How can I sort objects by keys consisting of alphanumeric text?

JavaScript
My objects key consists of alphanumeric text and I want the final object to be sorted by A1 object first then A2 object etc… when all A objects are sorted then B1, B2 etc…

const myObject = {
  "A1": {
    "sum": 1,
    "count": 1,
    "average": "1.00"
  },  
  "A13": {
    "sum": 5,
    "count": 1,
    "average": "5.00"
  },
  "A2": {
    "sum": 6,
    "count": 3,
    "average": "2.00"
  },
  "B10": {
    "sum": 4,
    "count": 1,
    "average": "4.00"
  },
  "Z5": {
    "sum": 8,
    "count": 1,
    "average": "8.00"
  },
  "B1": {
    "sum": 3,
    "count": 1,
    "average": "3.00"
  },
  "D1": {
    "sum": 2,
    "count": 1,
    "average": "2.00"
  },
  "E1": {
    "sum": 7,
    "count": 2,
    "average": "3.50"
  },
  "M1": {
    "sum": 41,
    "count": 14,
    "average": "2.93"
  }
}