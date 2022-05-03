How to solve error: bug/1173575, non-JS module files deprecated?

Hello,

I work on developing a website with phpmyadmin

Recently on a login attempt I got thos error mesage:

This site can’t be reached

The web page at http://localhost/AHopefully/index.php?login=success might be temporarily down or it may have moved permanently to a new web address.

ERR_UNSAFE_REDIRECT

On the console I got this error message:

bug/1173575, non-JS module files deprecated

Here is a screenshot



I searched for a solution on the web. No solution worked for me

How do I overcome this problem ?