How to setup apache2 virtual host with 2 domains (same domain) for SPA application?

I’m developing 2 sites as frontend (http://localhost:2000) and backend site (http://localhost:5000). I try to send cookie from frontend to backend but not success and I know to do this I must set 2 sites is the same domain.
The first thing I want to say is I dont know “the same domain is” and here is what I try. I make a config file like this:

<VirtualHost *:80>
     ProxyPreserveHost On
     ServerName fe.ecom-dev.local
     ProxyPass / http://fe.ecom-dev.local
     ProxyPassReverse / http://fe.ecom-dev.local/
</VirtualHost>
<VirtualHost *:80>
     ProxyPreserveHost On
     ServerName be.ecom-dev.local
     ProxyPass / http://be.ecom-dev.local
     ProxyPassReverse / http://be.ecom-dev.local/
</VirtualHost>

and in the hosts file:

localhost:2000	fe.ecom-dev.local
localhost:5000	be.ecom-dev.local

What did I do are correct?