How to setup apache2 virtual host with 2 domains (same domain) for SPA application?

I’m developing 2 sites as frontend (http://localhost:2000) and backend site (http://localhost:5000). I try to send cookie from frontend to backend but not success and I know to do this I must set 2 sites is the same domain.

The first thing I want to say is I dont know “the same domain is” and here is what I try. I make a config file like this:

<VirtualHost *:80> ProxyPreserveHost On ServerName fe.ecom-dev.local ProxyPass / http://fe.ecom-dev.local ProxyPassReverse / http://fe.ecom-dev.local/ </VirtualHost> <VirtualHost *:80> ProxyPreserveHost On ServerName be.ecom-dev.local ProxyPass / http://be.ecom-dev.local ProxyPassReverse / http://be.ecom-dev.local/ </VirtualHost>

and in the hosts file:

localhost:2000 fe.ecom-dev.local localhost:5000 be.ecom-dev.local

What did I do are correct?