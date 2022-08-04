How to setup apache2 virtual host with 2 domains (same domain) for SPA application?

I’m developing 2 sites as frontend (http://localhost:2000) and backend site (http://localhost:5000). I try to send cookie from frontend to backend but not success and I know to do this I must set 2 sites is the same domain.
The first thing I want to say is I dont know “the same domain is” and here is what I try. I make a config file like this:
<VirtualHost *:80>
ProxyPreserveHost On
ServerName fe.ecom-dev.local
ProxyPass / http://fe.ecom-dev.local
ProxyPassReverse / http://fe.ecom-dev.local/
</VirtualHost>
<VirtualHost *:80>
ProxyPreserveHost On
ServerName be.ecom-dev.local
ProxyPass / http://be.ecom-dev.local
ProxyPassReverse / http://be.ecom-dev.local/
</VirtualHost>
and in the hosts file:
localhost:2000 fe.ecom-dev.local
localhost:5000 be.ecom-dev.local
What did I do are correct?