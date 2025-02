I have set specific path for all plugins. But one plugin seems not working and needs IF command to detect original path. How to manage specific path for a plugin and other are moved to another folder inside functions.php?

In Performance>General settings>Miscellaneous, you can enable the option ” Fix document root path” when you activate or enable a plugin.

The plugin does not detect moved folders and errors came as fatal error.

Source: https://wordpress.org/plugins/w3-total-cache/