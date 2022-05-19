I’m web-scraping and at the moment I have this code

app.get("/", async (req, res, next) => { console.log(req.query) const content = await scrape(); res.json(content); });

Using puppeteer I’m scraping a website with has a lot of images and roughly the end resulr is this:

const scrape = async () => { const url = "http://..."; const browser = await puppeteer.launch(); const page = await browser.newPage(); await page.goto(url); .... return { artistPhotos, topAlbums, topTracks, artistName: document.querySelector(".header-new-title").innerText, styling, stats, latestRelease, popularThisWeek, description, similarArtists, }; }

In the front end, I have to wait for a long time till all that content is scraped. I need all that content in to show on the page.

(function(){ fetch(url) .then(res => res.json()) .then(data => { console.log(data) domManipulation(data) } ) })()

I could have a loading wheel, but what is the best way to lead that data in chucks?

I was thinking

(function(){ fetch('http://api?type=artistPhoto') .then(res => res.json()) .then(data => { console.log(data) domManipulation(data) fetch('http://api?type=topAlbums')... ... } ) })()

Is this the right way to do it or is there a better way