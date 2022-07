I want to make multiple API requests and I am having trouble figuring out how to do it. I have found a few examples online that use JS Promise.all() . Requests that I am trying to make are going to the same domain and are returning different data and since Promise. all() is returning an array of promises I am not sure how to process this since each object will be different and have different properties.

I was able to make all these requests when I am making one request at a time.