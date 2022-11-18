How to send bulk email using javascript by azure ACS?

How to send bulk email using javascript by Azure Communication Services

const { EmailClient } = require("@azure/communication-email"); const connectionString = "endpoint=https://callandsms.communication.azure.com/;accesskey=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"; const client = new EmailClient(connectionString); const sender = "support@xxxxx.azurecomm.net"; const emailContent = { subject: "Send email quick start test- JS sample", plainText: "Test Email from JS Send Email Sample Application



This email is part of testing of email communication service. \

I want to send emails to many users without the recipients seeing who I’m sending

Is there a solution to send mail individually and import emails from a text or excel file?

I tried a lot and I couldn’t on my own

Please help and thank you in advance