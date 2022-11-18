How to send bulk email using javascript by azure ACS?

How to send bulk email using javascript by Azure Communication Services
const { EmailClient } = require("@azure/communication-email");
const connectionString = "endpoint=https://callandsms.communication.azure.com/;accesskey=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx";
const client = new EmailClient(connectionString);
const sender = "support@xxxxx.azurecomm.net";
const emailContent = {
subject: "Send email quick start test- JS sample",
plainText: "Test Email from JS Send Email Sample Application\n\n This email is part of testing of email communication service. \\n Best wishes",
html: "<html><head><title>ACS Email as a Service</title></head><body><h1>ACS Email as a Service - Html body</h1><h2>This email is part of testing of email communication service</h2></body></html>",
};
const toRecipients = {
to: [
{ email: "xxxxx@yahoo.com", displayName: "xxx" },
{ email: "xxxxx@gmail.com", displayName: "xxx" },
],
};
async function main() {
try {
const emailMessage = {
sender: sender,
content: emailContent,
recipients: toRecipients,
};
const sendResult = await client.send(emailMessage);
if (sendResult && sendResult.messageId) {
// check mail status, wait for 5 seconds, check for 60 seconds.
const messageId = sendResult.messageId;
if (messageId === null) {
console.log("Message Id not found.");
return;
}
console.log("Send email success, MessageId :", messageId);
let counter = 0;
const statusInterval = setInterval(async function () {
counter++;
try {
const response = await client.getSendStatus(messageId);
if (response) {
console.log(`Email status for {${messageId}} : [${response.status}]`);
if (response.status.toLowerCase() !== "queued" || counter > 12) {
clearInterval(statusInterval);
}
}
} catch (e) {
console.log("Error in checking send mail status: ",e);
}
}, 5000);
} else {
console.error("Something went wrong when trying to send this email: ", sendResult);
}
} catch (e) {
console.log("################### Exception occoured while sending email #####################", e);
}
}
main();
I want to send emails to many users without the recipients seeing who I’m sending
Is there a solution to send mail individually and import emails from a text or excel file?
I tried a lot and I couldn’t on my own
Please help and thank you in advance