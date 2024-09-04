I have a series of Javascript codes, I need help with a couple

The only things I need changed and added to the following code is to only allow 1 @ in the email, and in the names to force only the first letter (of each word) capitalized and the rest of that name forced small, numbers or special characters. I can probably figure it out if you just give me the codes or you could also help me fit it into my current code:

function handleNameFieldKeypress(target, evt) { console.log('handleNameFieldKeypress ... target ...', target); const char = String.fromCharCode(evt.which); const { selectionStart } = target; const isNotValid = (selectionStart === 0 && ( evt.code === 'Space' || !/^[a-zA-Z]$/.test(char) )) || ( char === ' ' && target.value.charAt(selectionStart - 1) === ' ' ); if (isNotValid) { evt.preventDefault(); } } function handleEmailFieldKeypress(target, evt) { console.log('handleEmailFieldKeypress ... target ...', target); const { selectionStart } = target; const isNotValid = (selectionStart === 0 && evt.code === 'Space') || ( String.fromCharCode(evt.which) === '@' && target.value.charAt(selectionStart - 1) === '@' ) || ( String.fromCharCode(evt.which) === '@' && target.value.charAt(selectionStart - 1) === '.' ) || ( String.fromCharCode(evt.which) === '.' && target.value.charAt(selectionStart - 1) === '@' ) || ( String.fromCharCode(evt.which) === '.' && target.value.charAt(selectionStart - 1) === '.' ); if (isNotValid) { evt.preventDefault(); return; } const key = evt.keyCode || evt.charCode || evt.which; return (key !== 32) && key; } function handleInputFieldKeypress(evt) { const { target } = evt; let result; if (target.matches('input[name="real_name"], input[name="display_name"]')) { result = handleNameFieldKeypress(target, evt); } else if (target.matches('input[name="email"]')) { result = handleEmailFieldKeypress(target, evt); } return result; } document .addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => { document .querySelector('form') .addEventListener('keypress', handleInputFieldKeypress); });