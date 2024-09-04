I have a series of Javascript codes, I need help with a couple

JavaScript
1

The only things I need changed and added to the following code is to only allow 1 @ in the email, and in the names to force only the first letter (of each word) capitalized and the rest of that name forced small, numbers or special characters. I can probably figure it out if you just give me the codes or you could also help me fit it into my current code:

			function handleNameFieldKeypress(target, evt) {
			console.log('handleNameFieldKeypress ... target ...', target);

			const char = String.fromCharCode(evt.which);

			const { selectionStart } = target;

			const isNotValid = (selectionStart === 0 && (

				evt.code === 'Space' ||
				!/^[a-zA-Z]$/.test(char)

			)) || (

				char === ' ' &&
				target.value.charAt(selectionStart - 1) === ' '
			);
			if (isNotValid) {

				evt.preventDefault();
			}
			}
			function handleEmailFieldKeypress(target, evt) {
			console.log('handleEmailFieldKeypress ... target ...', target);

			const { selectionStart } = target;

			const isNotValid =
				(selectionStart === 0 && evt.code === 'Space') || (

				String.fromCharCode(evt.which) === '@' &&
				target.value.charAt(selectionStart - 1) === '@' ) || (    

				String.fromCharCode(evt.which) === '@' &&
				target.value.charAt(selectionStart - 1) === '.' ) || (   

				String.fromCharCode(evt.which) === '.' &&
				target.value.charAt(selectionStart - 1) === '@' ) || (   

				String.fromCharCode(evt.which) === '.' &&
				target.value.charAt(selectionStart - 1) === '.' 
				);

			if (isNotValid) {
				evt.preventDefault();

				return;
			}
			const key = evt.keyCode || evt.charCode || evt.which;

			return (key !== 32) && key;
			}

			function handleInputFieldKeypress(evt) {
			const { target } = evt;

			let result;

			if (target.matches('input[name="real_name"], input[name="display_name"]')) {

				result = handleNameFieldKeypress(target, evt);

			} else if (target.matches('input[name="email"]')) {

				result = handleEmailFieldKeypress(target, evt);
			}
			
			return result;
			}

			document
			.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {

				document
				.querySelector('form')
				.addEventListener('keypress', handleInputFieldKeypress);
			});