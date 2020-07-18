How to send an ajax request on form submits without affecting the form

i want to create a signup form that will validate your input then it will send an ajax request to a php page to check if your username has already been used and after that it will submit the form.

my code is like this

function validate(){ if(fullname.length < 90){ /*this is validting the form*/ var username_input = document.forms["myform"]["username"].value; if (window.XMLHttpRequest) {var usernamecheck = new XMLHttpRequest();} else if (window.ActiveXObject) {var usernamecheck = new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP");} usernamecheck.open("POST", "reciever.php", true); usernamecheck.setRequestHeader("Content-type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded"); usernamecheck.send("user="+username_input);/*sending username to check if it exists*/ usernamecheck.onreadystatechange = function() { if (usernamecheck.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { if(usernamecheck.responseText == "user"){ alert('username has already been used'); return false; } } }; var contactcheck = new XMLHttpRequest(); /*second request*/ contactcheck.open("POST", "reciever.php", true); contactcheck.setRequestHeader("Content-type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded"); contactcheck.send("contact="+contactw); contactcheck.onreadystatechange = function() { if (contactcheck.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { if(contactcheck.responseText == "contact"){ alert('email has already been used'); return false; } } }; } /*reference 1 (you'll understand in the post)*/ }