How to reverse a string?

Take a string like
+54321, how to reverse it to
+12345?
In Bash:
echo +54321 | rev
12345+
rev is not self explanatory.
How would you suggest to do that in a self explanatory way but with the least amount of code?
I was thinking about C, Python, Perl, Java and C#, but I never worked with any of these languages.
Personally I would prefer an interpreted language like Bash or JavaScript over a compiled language but please feel free to share your most preferred way with either.
I didn’t find a way which I would consider “both clear and self explanatory” to this with the current release of JavaScript.
Javascript is easy. Convert it to a string array, reverse it and change it back to a string. Can do it in one chained line…
let number = "12345";
let reversed = number.split('').reverse().join('');
console.writeline("before");
console.writeline(number);
console.writeline("after");
console.writeline(reversed);
MySQL has got a function that reverses a string. I don’t know if it’s a standard function across all database servers or if just MySQL has it. @r937 would know, as he’s probably used every database software that’s ever been released.
The very concept of a “string array” is something I personally would choose to step away from pedagogically, but if you meant to say “an array containing at least one string” then that is something I would gladly work with.
Anyway, I personally don’t find
split() method very self explanatory and therefore I have mentioned languages like C, Python, Perl, Java, and C# before mentioning JavaScript - they might contain better self explanatory methods for this task.
A string is an array of characters, in many languages.