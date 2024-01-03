How to reverse a string?

Take a string like +54321 , how to reverse it to +12345 ?

In Bash:

echo +54321 | rev

12345+

rev is not self explanatory.

How would you suggest to do that in a self explanatory way but with the least amount of code?

I was thinking about C, Python, Perl, Java and C#, but I never worked with any of these languages.

Personally I would prefer an interpreted language like Bash or JavaScript over a compiled language but please feel free to share your most preferred way with either.

I didn’t find a way which I would consider “both clear and self explanatory” to this with the current release of JavaScript.