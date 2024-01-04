How to reverse a string?

@bendqh1 What database server are you using?
I use MySQL and MariaDB indirectly on hosting platforms but I don’t program in SQL querying language. The last time I wrote a SQL query was maybe year 2017.
I am looking for something less “niche”.
- I mean… it’s not a “plethora”, its an organized array of a fixed size equal to the length of the original string. We’re not just throwing out extra characters for the sake of it
I am very reluctant call it that and would prefer to say perhaps:
A new and reorganized string of characters of growing length (size) which in the end of the process equals the length (size) of the first string.
Do you get paid by the word?
No. Perhaps I should try that again:
- Split a string to individual characters.
- Take each individual character and after the last of individual character.
- Join the reversed individual characters to a new string.
We get a new, reorganized string of reversed characters which grew in size (length) each time a character was moved after the last character until getting the new string of the same size (length).