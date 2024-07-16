How to pass reference to supabase instead object in Cloudflare worker

I created supabase client and pass reference to supbase into fetch function, this is worker:

addEventListener(“fetch”, (event) => { const supabase = createClient(SUPABASE_URL, SUPABASE_KEY) event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request, {supabase:supabase})); }); async function handleRequest(request, obj) { ... else if (request.url.includes("script.js")) { return new Response(js(request, obj.supabase), { headers: { "content-type": "text/javascript" }, }); ...

inside my script I realize my algorithm, supabase operation need to my algorithm, something like this

const js = (request, supabase) => { return ` send = document.getElementById('send') send.supabase=${supabase} .... }});` } export default js;

without supabase all working fine, but I watch my script in browser now and see

const send = document.getElementById('send') send.supabase=[object Object]

How to receive reference in this place instead object?