How to pass reference to supabase instead object in Cloudflare worker

JavaScript
I created supabase client and pass reference to supbase into fetch function, this is worker:

 addEventListener(“fetch”, (event) => {
   const supabase = createClient(SUPABASE_URL, SUPABASE_KEY)
   event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request, {supabase:supabase}));
 });

 async function handleRequest(request, obj) {
 ...
 else if (request.url.includes("script.js")) {
 return new Response(js(request, obj.supabase), {
   headers: { "content-type": "text/javascript" },
 });
 ...

inside my script I realize my algorithm, supabase operation need to my algorithm, something like this

const js = (request, supabase) => {
  return ` 
  send = document.getElementById('send') 
  send.supabase=${supabase} 
  .... 
  }});`
}
export default js;

without supabase all working fine, but I watch my script in browser now and see

const send = document.getElementById('send')
send.supabase=[object Object]

How to receive reference in this place instead object?