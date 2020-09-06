JavaScript onesignal error: window.OneSignal already defined as 'object'!

I am getting this error when I am trying to subscribe someone to notifications on localhost with xampp (with a custom domain: servercode.com ):

window.OneSignal already defined as ‘object’!

Please make sure to define as 'window.OneSignal = window.OneSignal || ;

And I am also getting another error saying:

Installing service worker failed SecurityError: Failed to register a ServiceWorker for scope ( https://servercode.com/ ) with script ( https://servercode.com/OneSignalSDKWorker.js?appId=48a8ea77-2f42-4f54-8f4f-f21f0e3d9b3b ): An SSL certificate error occurred when fetching the script.

Here is my js code:

window.OneSignal = window.OneSignal || []; OneSignal.push(function() { OneSignal.init({ appId: "key", notifyButton: { enable: true, }, promptOptions: { slidedown: { enabled: true, autoPrompt: true, timeDelay: 20, pageViews: 3, actionMessage: "We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.", acceptButtonText: "ALLOW", cancelButtonText: "BLOCK", } } }); });

And I did remember to put in:

<script src="https://cdn.onesignal.com/sdks/OneSignalSDK.js" async=""></script>

Can you help me?