How to override !important CSS?

Hello, I am having difficulty to run Custom CSS. I tried the following code but It doesn’t overriding on !important element.

.fc-ab-root .fc-dialog-overlay { opacity: 1 !important; backdrop-filter: blur(7px) !important; -webkit-backdrop-filter: blur(7px) !important; background-color: rgb(5 10 18 / 58%) !important; }

I also tried to implement with jQuery script, it’s working on the console but it won’t work when I implement from the backend.

document.querySelector('.fc-ab-root .fc-dialog-overlay').style.cssText = "opacity: 1 !important; backdrop-filter: blur(7px) !important; -webkit-backdrop-filter: blur(7px) !important; background-color: rgb(5, 10, 18, 0.58) !important;";

Can anyone help me please?

Thanks & Regard

Abhishek