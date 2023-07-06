How to make the text in Windows 11 "Sticky Notes" program large?

In Windows 11 “Sticky Notes” program, a sticky note can cover all of other screen output, but font-size is similar to all notes and for me that’s an accessibility problem.
What trick can be done to enlarge this text?
- I tried clicking Ctrl with +
- I tried clicking Ctrl and roll over the mouse wheel
- After clicking the three dots icon on the top right corner of any note, I didn’t find any place to set font-size
- Last week I checked a few articles in Google but didn’t find any explanation that works.