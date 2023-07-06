How to make the text in Windows 11 "Sticky Notes" program large?

In Windows 11 “Sticky Notes” program, a sticky note can cover all of other screen output, but font-size is similar to all notes and for me that’s an accessibility problem.

What trick can be done to enlarge this text?

  • I tried clicking Ctrl with +
  • I tried clicking Ctrl and roll over the mouse wheel
  • After clicking the three dots icon on the top right corner of any note, I didn’t find any place to set font-size
  • Last week I checked a few articles in Google but didn’t find any explanation that works.