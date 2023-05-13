How to make my WordPress site editable for my client

CMS & WordPress
1

Hello, I’m a 17 year old who want’s to start a web design company. I’m currently working on a free website to build a portfolio before I go into business.

However, I’ve realised I don’t really know much about making my website editable for the client except for using the block-editor, but when I use the block-editor I can’t make the site look as professional.

I’ve designed my whole site nearly in static html and like how it looks, is there any other way I can make it editable than redoing it in the block editor?

Here’s an image of my home page:

photoweb
photoweb1920×978 101 KB

I appreciate any help,
Thanks.

2

One of the selling points of WordPress is that it creates sites that are maintainable by someone with no knowledge of HTML and CSS, so I’m not sure what you have done that it’s not editable.