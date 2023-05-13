How to make my WordPress site editable for my client

Hello, I’m a 17 year old who want’s to start a web design company. I’m currently working on a free website to build a portfolio before I go into business.

However, I’ve realised I don’t really know much about making my website editable for the client except for using the block-editor, but when I use the block-editor I can’t make the site look as professional.

I’ve designed my whole site nearly in static html and like how it looks, is there any other way I can make it editable than redoing it in the block editor?

Here’s an image of my home page:



I appreciate any help,

Thanks.