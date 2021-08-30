How to make animated website logos?

I’d like to make an animated logo for my site’s header, similar to these two sites’ logos (hold the mouse-pointer over their top-left logo):
https://bootsnipp.com/ and http://www.hostco.com/

I also want the logo to animate on its own without any user-interaction (i.e. without doing a mouser-over). I haven’t yet decided on when kind of animation I want without user-interaction and what should be done on its own, but this also depends on if multiple animated images are used or just one, and if the start/end points in the animation sequence can be selected or not. I have a general idea of what my logo should look like and the type of animations I’m looking for.

What kind of format is this done in, what the usual size (for a Bootstrap header, and being able to resize according to the screen size in question), and what’s the usual technique for doing this?
Is it something that can be done in Photoshop or do I need other tools?

The Bootsnip animation is using CSS transition and transform properties. The < and > characters are inserted using ::before and ::after CSS pseudo elements.

The Hostco animation is created using the Raphaël JavaScript library. It’s an SVG element with animated contents.

Cool!
It looked a little daunting at first, but from various examples I see that CSS animation isn’t as hard as it looks. The Raphaël stuff appears more complex though.

I’ve been searching for more info on the subject and understand there’s also the use of Adobe illustrator vector images (.SVG) in multiple layers, with CSS controlling the actual animation. And standard animated GIFs, but I suppose they’re not ideal for responsive websites because they don’t rescale very well. Maybe they’re more suited for favicons?

My idea is to make a text-based logo, similar to the one found at Glyphicons.com:
In my case I’d want the red/white cross inside the letter “O” to rotate at certain intervals while the rest of the title-name would be static. In addition the animation should start with a mouse-over.
How would something like this be best achieved? A multi-layered SVG file with “GLYPHICON” rendered from a font on its own layer, and the red/white cross in various rotating positions on their own layers, then have the CSS set up a sequence of which layers to show, when and for how long?

For responsive websites SVGs should scale very well . . . . that’s why they are called scalable vector graphics :grinning:

I have put a demonstation on some free webspace here:
flexi.epizy.com/animate1.html

I have used CSS animation to rotate the graphic. It is started by JavaScript event listener detecting paragraph (inline-block) mouseover and then adding the “go” class to the graphic. After 10 seconds the JavaScript timeout removes the “go” class.

Code is:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html id="html">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<style>
p {
  display: inline-block;
  font: bold 40px Arial;
}
@keyframes car {
  25% {
    transform: rotate(180deg);
  }
  50% {
    transform: rotate(180deg);
  }
  75% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}
.go {
  animation: car 5s linear infinite;
}

</style>
</head>
<body>
<div>
<p>T<img src="taxi.png">XI</p>
</div>
<script>
let p = document.querySelector("p");
let c = document.querySelector("img");

p.addEventListener("mouseover", function () {
  c.classList.add("go");
  setTimeout(function () {
    c.classList.remove("go");
  }, 10000);
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
I believe animated websites just for the sake of animations are frowned upon.

Quite some time ago I adopted @PaulOB’s innovative animation to enhance menu selection and no JavaScript is required!

https://www.johns-jokes.com

Greeting, making animated logos is easy. You can use Canva, it’s free software that you can easily find. Its user interface is user-friendly. I would suggest you use that instead of Photoshop. If you are a beginner, use Canva.

Very nice! Clean, simple and not too much. And I see the whole logo resizes up/down equally too!
I hope you don’t mind borrowing your code, but I copied it over to my pen to try to understand it better.

I noticed that the graphic image (replacing the letter “O”) gets messed up/flickers when rotating. I tried to give it some more space by putting a space after and before but that apparently wasn’t the reason.

I see that CSS can be used to create some nice animations, but what if I want the rotating graphic to be contained inside the letter “O” without replacing it as in the above example and yours? Obviously first selecting a font that has a perfectly round “O” (not oval as in many fonts).
Would such an animation best be done in Adobe Illustrator using multiple layers?