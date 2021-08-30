How to make animated website logos?

I’d like to make an animated logo for my site’s header, similar to these two sites’ logos (hold the mouse-pointer over their top-left logo):

https://bootsnipp.com/ and http://www.hostco.com/

I also want the logo to animate on its own without any user-interaction (i.e. without doing a mouser-over). I haven’t yet decided on when kind of animation I want without user-interaction and what should be done on its own, but this also depends on if multiple animated images are used or just one, and if the start/end points in the animation sequence can be selected or not. I have a general idea of what my logo should look like and the type of animations I’m looking for.

What kind of format is this done in, what the usual size (for a Bootstrap header, and being able to resize according to the screen size in question), and what’s the usual technique for doing this?

Is it something that can be done in Photoshop or do I need other tools?