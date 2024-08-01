How to load images in editorP5JS

let cards = ;

let flipped = ;

let moves = 0;

let cardSize;

// Preload images

preload = () => {

cards.push(loadImage(“C:\Users\stark\OneDrive\Pictures\Screenshots\hanuman.png”)); // Replace with your uploaded image link

cards.push(loadImage(“C:\Users\stark\OneDrive\Pictures\Screenshots\jalebi.png”)); // Replace with your uploaded image link

cards.push(loadImage(“C:\Users\stark\OneDrive\Pictures\Screenshots\ladoo.png”)); // Replace with your uploaded image link

cards.push(loadImage(“C:\Users\stark\OneDrive\Pictures\Screenshots\TrollFace.png”)); // Replace with your uploaded image link

};

// Calculate card size based on the canvas dimensions

function setup(

) {

let canvasWidth = 400;

let canvasHeight = 400;

cardSize = (canvasWidth / 2) - 2;

createCanvas(canvasWidth, canvasHeight);

for (let i = 0; i < 4; i++) {

flipped[i] = false;

}

for (let i = 0; i < 4; i++) {

let x = map(i % 2, 0, 1, 0, canvasWidth);

let y = map(floor(i / 2), 0, 1, 0, canvasHeight);

let card = createButton(x, y);

card.mousePressed(flipCard);

}

}

// Flip a card

function flipCard(

) {

let pos = mouseX / cardSize;

if (floor(pos) < 2 && floor(mouseY / cardSize) < 2) {

let index = int(pos) + int(floor(mouseY / cardSize)) * 2;

if (!flipped[index]) {

flipped[index] = true;

moves++;

}

}

}

// Check if game is finished

function checkWin(

) {

let cardPairs = 0;

for (let i = 0; i < flipped.length; i++) {

if (flipped[i]) {

let j = i + 1;

while (j < flipped.length) {

if (flipped[j] && cards[i] === cards[j]) {

cardPairs++;

flipped[j] = false;

break;

}

j++;

}

}

}

return cardPairs === 2;

}