How to load images in editorP5JS

let cards = ;
let flipped = ;
let moves = 0;
let cardSize;
// Preload images
preload = () => {
cards.push(loadImage(“C:\Users\stark\OneDrive\Pictures\Screenshots\hanuman.png”)); // Replace with your uploaded image link
cards.push(loadImage(“C:\Users\stark\OneDrive\Pictures\Screenshots\jalebi.png”)); // Replace with your uploaded image link
cards.push(loadImage(“C:\Users\stark\OneDrive\Pictures\Screenshots\ladoo.png”)); // Replace with your uploaded image link
cards.push(loadImage(“C:\Users\stark\OneDrive\Pictures\Screenshots\TrollFace.png”)); // Replace with your uploaded image link
};
// Calculate card size based on the canvas dimensions
function setup(
) {
let canvasWidth = 400;
let canvasHeight = 400;
cardSize = (canvasWidth / 2) - 2;
createCanvas(canvasWidth, canvasHeight);
for (let i = 0; i < 4; i++) {
flipped[i] = false;
}
for (let i = 0; i < 4; i++) {
let x = map(i % 2, 0, 1, 0, canvasWidth);
let y = map(floor(i / 2), 0, 1, 0, canvasHeight);
let card = createButton(x, y);
card.mousePressed(flipCard);
}
}
// Flip a card
function flipCard(
) {
let pos = mouseX / cardSize;
if (floor(pos) < 2 && floor(mouseY / cardSize) < 2) {
let index = int(pos) + int(floor(mouseY / cardSize)) * 2;
if (!flipped[index]) {
flipped[index] = true;
moves++;
}
}
}
// Check if game is finished
function checkWin(
) {
let cardPairs = 0;
for (let i = 0; i < flipped.length; i++) {
if (flipped[i]) {
let j = i + 1;
while (j < flipped.length) {
if (flipped[j] && cards[i] === cards[j]) {
cardPairs++;
flipped[j] = false;
break;
}
j++;
}
}
}
return cardPairs === 2;
}
// Draw cards and display number of moves
function draw(
) {
background(51);
for (let i = 0; i < 4; i++) {
let x = map(i % 2, 0, 1, 0, width);
let y = map(floor(i / 2), 0, 1, 0, height);
image(cards[i], x, y, cardSize, cardSize);
}
text(
Moves: ${moves}, 20, height - 20);
if (checkWin()) {
background(200, 255, 200);
}
}