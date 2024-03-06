Preloading input images

I am trying to preload a form with images aready added in a database,
Can the server images be added to the INPUT file as pre filled?
function buildInputCurrent(ref, loc, w, h, img){
var thisInt = parseInt(ref);
var nextInt = parseInt(ref + 1);
var nextDiv = $(“#ii” + (nextInt)).length;
var nextURL = “readURL(this, " + nextInt + “)”;
if(nextDiv == 0){
var adiv = $(‘
’).attr(“class”,“input-holder-image “+inputClasses[nextInt]).attr(“id”, “ii” + nextInt);
var aimg = $(‘’).attr(“class”,“imageuploaded”).attr(“id”,“image” + nextInt);
var ainput = $(‘’).attr(“type”,“file”).attr(“name”,“images”).attr(“onchange”,nextURL).attr(“class”,“uploader”).attr(“id”,“img” + nextInt);
adiv.append(aimg).append(ainput);
$(”#ihe1”).append(adiv);
}
var newW = 0; var newH = 0;
if(w > h){newW = 200;newH = Math.round(newW*(h/w));}
if(w < h){newH = 200;newW = Math.round(newH*(w/h));}
if(w == h){newH = 200;newW = 200;}
$(”#image" + thisInt).attr(“src”,loc).width(newW).height(newH);
$(“#ii” + thisInt).addClass(“input-holder-green”);
}
