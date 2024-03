There is an image weighting 10 MB hosted on Wiki Commons which I load via its URL.

#element { background-image: url('https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/example.jpg'); }

I don’t want to download the image, compress it and then upload the image to be a local one, rather, I want to load it from Wiki Commons directly, just a bit faster. What is good to try?

How best to do pre-fetching perhaps?