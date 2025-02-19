How to Insert a new record in new table for each row in existing table

I have a mysql table with my customers subscriptions. For each year since 2005 i have to add a new column with the subscription amount



For avoiding to enter a new column to my table for every year, i need to create a new table with the format of

Because are too many subscribers, how i can add the subscriptions to a new table? I know how to create a SELECT query with INNER JOIN after that but i don’t know how to INSERT each column as a new record (row).