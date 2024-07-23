How to handle the size of the grid layout

I have the following JSFiddle where there is a grid layout and when you hit Map Options on the Grid button, it puts the content of blue square in those squares. I want to reduce the size of the all the squares since the text content is not big. I am looking to reduce it to something of this size as shown in the Jsfiddle

Such that user won’t have to scroll all the way down to view everything. On a big 27 inch monitor, I can only see the square until Row C as shown below:



I was looking at this part of the CSS:

.grid { margin: auto; display: grid; flex: 1 0 0; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); padding-top: 1.5rem; }