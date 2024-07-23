How to handle the size of the grid layout

HTML & CSS
1

I have the following JSFiddle where there is a grid layout and when you hit Map Options on the Grid button, it puts the content of blue square in those squares. I want to reduce the size of the all the squares since the text content is not big. I am looking to reduce it to something of this size as shown in the Jsfiddle

image
image1688×853 76.2 KB

Such that user won’t have to scroll all the way down to view everything. On a big 27 inch monitor, I can only see the square until Row C as shown below:

image
image1899×913 31.9 KB

I was looking at this part of the CSS:

.grid {
            margin: auto;
            display: grid;
            flex: 1 0 0;
            grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr);
            padding-top: 1.5rem;
            
        }

Do I need to get rid of repeat from grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); and write it in different way?

2

Does the aspect ratio of the grid items need to be 1/1 ?

3

Keeping it 1:1 would display it as square if I’m understanding it correctly and hence I would like to display it as square after the size is reduced.