How to handle the size of the grid layout

I have the following JSFiddle where there is a grid layout and when you hit
Map Options on the Grid button, it puts the content of blue square in those squares. I want to reduce the size of the all the squares since the text content is not big. I am looking to reduce it to something of this size as shown in the Jsfiddle
Such that user won’t have to scroll all the way down to view everything. On a big 27 inch monitor, I can only see the square until Row C as shown below:
I was looking at this part of the CSS:
.grid {
margin: auto;
display: grid;
flex: 1 0 0;
grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr);
padding-top: 1.5rem;
}
Do I need to get rid of repeat from
grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); and write it in different way?