CSS making my page responsive for smaller screens

Hello,
I don’t normally break cover on a forum such as this, but the fact is that I use a screen reader, and compose pages with an imagined idea of how they look. As a consequence, if this is entirely wrong, bear this in mind.
I have the following code. Grid layouts make sense to me, and it’s how I visualize things.
html {
margin-left: 0;
margin-top: 0;
}
table,
th,
td {
border: 1px solid;
}
#body {
min-height: 100vh;
display: grid;
grid-template-rows: auto 1fr auto;
grid-template-columns: 300px auto;
grid-template-areas: 'menubtn header '
'sidebar content'
'footer footer';
}
#menubtn {
grid-area: menubtn;
position: sticky;
top: 0;
height: 3rem;
}
#header {
grid-area: header;
background-color: white;
position: sticky;
top: 0;
height: 3rem;
}
#sidebar {
grid-area: sidebar;
background-color: white;
position: sticky;
height: calc(100vh -3rem);
align-self: start;
}
#sidebar.hidden {
display: none;
}
#content {
grid-area: content;
}
#footer {
grid-area: footer;
background-color: white;
}
h1 {
color: #330099;
}
h2 {
color: #330099;
}
h3 {
color: #330099;
}
a:link,
a:visited {
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
background-color: #09F;
border: 1px solid #0066cc;
padding: 3px;
text-decoration: none
}
#content a:link {
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
background-color: #09F;
border: 1px solid #0066cc;
padding: 1px;
text-decoration: none
}
#content a:visited {
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
background-color: #09F;
border: 1px solid #0066cc;
padding: 1px;
text-decoration: none
}
a:hover {
background-color: #06C
}
I got someone to look at a page using this CSS, and they say that the top heading is overlapping the lower content.
Further to this, I’d like to use the @media tag, so that I just have one column. Does this mean changing everything, or can I just change the grid layout?
Thanks.