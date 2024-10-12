CSS making my page responsive for smaller screens

Hello,

I don’t normally break cover on a forum such as this, but the fact is that I use a screen reader, and compose pages with an imagined idea of how they look. As a consequence, if this is entirely wrong, bear this in mind.

I have the following code. Grid layouts make sense to me, and it’s how I visualize things.

html { margin-left: 0; margin-top: 0; } table, th, td { border: 1px solid; } #body { min-height: 100vh; display: grid; grid-template-rows: auto 1fr auto; grid-template-columns: 300px auto; grid-template-areas: 'menubtn header ' 'sidebar content' 'footer footer'; } #menubtn { grid-area: menubtn; position: sticky; top: 0; height: 3rem; } #header { grid-area: header; background-color: white; position: sticky; top: 0; height: 3rem; } #sidebar { grid-area: sidebar; background-color: white; position: sticky; height: calc(100vh -3rem); align-self: start; } #sidebar.hidden { display: none; } #content { grid-area: content; } #footer { grid-area: footer; background-color: white; } h1 { color: #330099; } h2 { color: #330099; } h3 { color: #330099; } a:link, a:visited { color: #FFF; font-weight: bold; background-color: #09F; border: 1px solid #0066cc; padding: 3px; text-decoration: none } #content a:link { color: #FFF; font-weight: bold; background-color: #09F; border: 1px solid #0066cc; padding: 1px; text-decoration: none } #content a:visited { color: #FFF; font-weight: bold; background-color: #09F; border: 1px solid #0066cc; padding: 1px; text-decoration: none } a:hover { background-color: #06C }

I got someone to look at a page using this CSS, and they say that the top heading is overlapping the lower content.

Further to this, I’d like to use the @media tag, so that I just have one column. Does this mean changing everything, or can I just change the grid layout?

Thanks.