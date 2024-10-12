CSS making my page responsive for smaller screens

Hello,
I don’t normally break cover on a forum such as this, but the fact is that I use a screen reader, and compose pages with an imagined idea of how they look. As a consequence, if this is entirely wrong, bear this in mind.
I have the following code. Grid layouts make sense to me, and it’s how I visualize things.

html {
  margin-left: 0;
  margin-top: 0;
}

table,
th,
td {
  border: 1px solid;
}

#body {
  min-height: 100vh;
  display: grid;
  grid-template-rows: auto 1fr auto;
  grid-template-columns: 300px auto;
  grid-template-areas: 'menubtn header '
    'sidebar content'
    'footer footer';
}

#menubtn {
  grid-area: menubtn;
  position: sticky;
  top: 0;
  height: 3rem;
}

#header {
  grid-area: header;
  background-color: white;
  position: sticky;
  top: 0;
  height: 3rem;
}

#sidebar {
  grid-area: sidebar;
  background-color: white;
  position: sticky;
  height: calc(100vh -3rem);
  align-self: start;
}
#sidebar.hidden {
  display: none;
}

#content {
  grid-area: content;
}

#footer {
  grid-area: footer;
  background-color: white;
}
h1 {
  color: #330099;
}

h2 {
  color: #330099;
}

h3 {
  color: #330099;
}

a:link,
a:visited {
  color: #FFF;
  font-weight: bold;
  background-color: #09F;
  border: 1px solid #0066cc;
  padding: 3px;
  text-decoration: none
}

#content a:link {
  color: #FFF;
  font-weight: bold;
  background-color: #09F;
  border: 1px solid #0066cc;
  padding: 1px;
  text-decoration: none
}

#content a:visited {
  color: #FFF;
  font-weight: bold;
  background-color: #09F;
  border: 1px solid #0066cc;
  padding: 1px;
  text-decoration: none
}

a:hover {
  background-color: #06C
}

I got someone to look at a page using this CSS, and they say that the top heading is overlapping the lower content.
Further to this, I’d like to use the @media tag, so that I just have one column. Does this mean changing everything, or can I just change the grid layout?
Thanks.