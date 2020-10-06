How to fix: yum install with error in docker container?

I just would like to try to install sshd in centos:latest image.
I try to install ‘passwd’, typing the command like this:
yum install passwd
But I have a error like this:
Failed to set locale, defaulting to C.UTF-8
CentOS-8 - AppStream 0.0 B/s | 0 B 00:30
Errors during downloading metadata for repository 'AppStream':
- Curl error (6): Couldn't resolve host name for http://mirrorlist.centos.org/?release=8&arch=x86_64&repo=AppStream&infra=container [Could not resolve host: mirrorlist.centos.org]
Error: Failed to download metadata for repo 'AppStream': Cannot prepare internal mirrorlist: Curl error (6): Couldn't resolve host name for http://mirrorlist.centos.org/?release=8&arch=x86_64&repo=AppStream&infra=container [Could not resolve host: mirrorlist.centos.org]
I don’t know what wrong in installing using yum in docker container?