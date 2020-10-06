How to fix: yum install with error in docker container?

Server Config
#1

I just would like to try to install sshd in centos:latest image.

I try to install ‘passwd’, typing the command like this:

yum install passwd

But I have a error like this:

Failed to set locale, defaulting to C.UTF-8
CentOS-8 - AppStream                            0.0  B/s |   0  B     00:30    
Errors during downloading metadata for repository 'AppStream':
  - Curl error (6): Couldn't resolve host name for http://mirrorlist.centos.org/?release=8&arch=x86_64&repo=AppStream&infra=container [Could not resolve host: mirrorlist.centos.org]
Error: Failed to download metadata for repo 'AppStream': Cannot prepare internal mirrorlist: Curl error (6): Couldn't resolve host name for http://mirrorlist.centos.org/?release=8&arch=x86_64&repo=AppStream&infra=container [Could not resolve host: mirrorlist.centos.org]

I don’t know what wrong in installing using yum in docker container?

#2

Two options spring to mind:

  1. mirrorlist.centos.org is down - nothing to do here except wait until it comes up again
  2. Your docker container can’t access the network

Why do you want passwd in a docker container anyway? Seems to against the whole principle of containers…

#3

Umn… I just want to try to install ssh. passwd just a test I try to install using yum.

#4

Thanks for help, where the problem is the second option. I set the network option in my container. At first thought, the network in container was connected outside…

#6

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.