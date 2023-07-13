How to execute an appended script in vanilla JavaScript?

I am trying to execute code (or call to code) available in website A --------- from website B.

In website B I do:

window.setTimeout(()=>{ var newScript = document.createElement("script"); newScript.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); newScript.setAttribute('src', 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/USER/REPOSITORY/main/FILE.js'); document.head.appendChild(newScript); }, 1000);

This doesn’t cause the change that would occur if the code was executed, probably because I lack some command to execute it.

I think this way because the following code (which I currently don’t fully understand) does work, I mean, I call the exact same code (available website A) from the exact same website (website B) and it does work:

window.setTimeout(()=>{ fetch('https://raw.githubusercontent.com/USER/REPOSITORY/main/FILE.js').then(function(response) { if (!response.ok) { return false; } return response.blob(); }).then(function(myBlob) { var objectURL = URL.createObjectURL(myBlob); var sc = document.createElement("script"); sc.setAttribute("src", objectURL); sc.setAttribute("type", "text/javascript"); document.head.appendChild(sc); }) }, 1000);

I don’t know why this second code works. This code reads very “sugary” or unintuitive for me, I would prefer to learn what I lacked in the first code instead just automatically use this second code.

What did I lack in the first code eval() ?, bind() ? Something else?

You may want to explain what is being done in the second code and if it can be written with clearer naming and without something like:

return response.blob(); }).then(function(myBlob) {

Thanks.