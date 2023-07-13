How to execute an appended script in vanilla JavaScript?

This doesn’t cause the change that would occur if the code was executed, probably because I lack some command to execute it.
I think this way because the following code (which I currently don’t fully understand) does work, I mean, I call the exact same code (available website A) from the exact same website (website B) and it does work:
window.setTimeout(()=>{
fetch('https://raw.githubusercontent.com/USER/REPOSITORY/main/FILE.js').then(function(response) {
if (!response.ok) {
return false;
}
return response.blob();
}).then(function(myBlob) {
var objectURL = URL.createObjectURL(myBlob);
var sc = document.createElement("script");
sc.setAttribute("src", objectURL);
sc.setAttribute("type", "text/javascript");
document.head.appendChild(sc);
})
}, 1000);
I don’t know why this second code works. This code reads very “sugary” or unintuitive for me, I would prefer to learn what I lacked in the first code instead just automatically use this second code.
What did I lack in the first code eval()?, bind()? Something else?
You may want to explain what is being done in the second code and if it can be written with clearer naming and without something like:
@m_hutley my sincerece apology for confused in the reply which I have deleted. I have edited the question to make it clearer that website A is GitHub (and not website B as I wrote in the deleted comment).