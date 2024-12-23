How to display a horizontal A4 size textual chart in a HTML webpage?

I want to show a chart of all letters of a certain Alphabetic writing system (around 50 letters) and their English parallels under them (if any) but it must be in the exact size of a portrait/landscape A4 at 72 DPI and 841px X 595px.
Maybe I should just create a regular HTML table and set it’s max width to 841px and max height to 595px ?
I don’t care if there is horizontal scrolling on any display size as long as the actual size of the chart would match any portrait/landscape A4.
I am not sure what is exactly the best way to do it but anyway it shouldn’t be an image for accessibility purposes.
This should NEVER be an actual concern because the digital world does not equate to the physical world at all.
If you’re talking about being able to print it, that’s a different story, but it’s dealing with print style sheets which deals with actual measurements and you can get the chart to print out to those dimensions. But that doesn’t look to be what you’re talking about here.
A phone is going to show differently than a laptop which is going to show differently than a 32" monitor. Pixel density and too many other factors come into play for you to have this kind of requirement.