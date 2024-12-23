How to display a horizontal A4 size textual chart in a HTML webpage?

I want to show a chart of all letters of a certain Alphabetic writing system (around 50 letters) and their English parallels under them (if any) but it must be in the exact size of a portrait/landscape A4 at 72 DPI and 841px X 595px .

Maybe I should just create a regular HTML table and set it’s max width to 841px and max height to 595px ?

I don’t care if there is horizontal scrolling on any display size as long as the actual size of the chart would match any portrait/landscape A4.

I am not sure what is exactly the best way to do it but anyway it shouldn’t be an image for accessibility purposes.