HTML & CSS
Converting dimensions of a playing card (2.5 inches x 3.5 inches)

In px value that would be what?

AI told me this which seems way too big:

To convert the dimensions of a playing card (2.5 inches x 3.5 inches) to pixels at a standard resolution of 300 DPI (dots per inch):

  • 2.5 inches x 300 DPI = 750 px
  • 3.5 inches x 300 DPI = 1050 px

So, the size of a playing card in pixel values would be 750 px by 1050 px.

You can’t translate inches into pixels because pixels vary in size depending on the device resolution.

There is an in (inch) unit in css which equates to 96px if memory serves me well but is only useful for printed output as on screen it will be bigger or smaller depending on the devices resolution and density.

So, I can’t create an actual size and shape of a playing card in css?

You can of course create a shape that has the same aspect ratio as a playing card but you can’t have it as a real world size on every screen.

You can make it real size on your own screen by sticking a playing card on your monitor and increasing the css until it matches the card. Anyone who has the same monitor and computer settings as you will see the same size but anyone on higher or lower resolutions will see something different.

I just want to create a desktop version size.

That is all.

Real world size.

Width: px
Height: px

Going to drop this in here and then I’m out.

Please stop trying to apply physical dimensions to a digital medium.

Something on a 14" laptop is not going to be the same as on a 32" monitor. Pixel density and too many other factors will apply.

My resolution screen size is: 1280 x 720

I’m not using it on mobile.

I want to create stuff on it.

As a visual.

Still too big:

AI is telling me this:

To convert the dimensions of a playing card (2.5 inches x 3.5 inches) to pixels, we need to determine the PPI (pixels per inch) of your screen. Given your screen resolution of 1280 x 720, we can estimate a typical PPI value of 96, which is common for many screens.

Using this PPI value, we can calculate the pixel dimensions:

Width: 2.5 inches * 96 PPI = 240 pixels
Height: 3.5 inches * 96 PPI = 336 pixels

Therefore, the dimensions of a playing card (2.5 inches x 3.5 inches) would be approximately 240 pixels x 336 pixels on your screen.

It’s important to note that this conversion assumes a standard 96 PPI. The actual appearance may vary slightly depending on your specific screen’s characteristics.