Creating a playing card

You can’t translate inches into pixels because pixels vary in size depending on the device resolution.
There is an in (inch) unit in css which equates to 96px if memory serves me well but is only useful for printed output as on screen it will be bigger or smaller depending on the devices resolution and density.
You can of course create a shape that has the same aspect ratio as a playing card but you can’t have it as a real world size on every screen.
You can make it real size on your own screen by sticking a playing card on your monitor and increasing the css until it matches the card. Anyone who has the same monitor and computer settings as you will see the same size but anyone on higher or lower resolutions will see something different.
To convert the dimensions of a playing card (2.5 inches x 3.5 inches) to pixels, we need to determine the PPI (pixels per inch) of your screen. Given your screen resolution of 1280 x 720, we can estimate a typical PPI value of 96, which is common for many screens.
Using this PPI value, we can calculate the pixel dimensions:
Width: 2.5 inches * 96 PPI = 240 pixels
Height: 3.5 inches * 96 PPI = 336 pixels
Therefore, the dimensions of a playing card (2.5 inches x 3.5 inches) would be approximately 240 pixels x 336 pixels on your screen.
It’s important to note that this conversion assumes a standard 96 PPI. The actual appearance may vary slightly depending on your specific screen’s characteristics.