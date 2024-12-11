Creating a playing card

Converting dimensions of a playing card (2.5 inches x 3.5 inches)

In px value that would be what?

AI told me this which seems way too big:

To convert the dimensions of a playing card (2.5 inches x 3.5 inches) to pixels at a standard resolution of 300 DPI (dots per inch):

2.5 inches x 300 DPI = 750 px

3.5 inches x 300 DPI = 1050 px

So, the size of a playing card in pixel values would be 750 px by 1050 px.