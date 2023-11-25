How to design this construction?

Hi,

A little bit hard to explain what I need but I will tree to make it clear:

I have a div which has a fix height and always full width (100vw). This div is positions absolute on my screen.

In this div I want to add other divs which have 40vw one by one. So after first item it should look like that:

Then, depending on users action I need to add another div of the same size. The result should look like this:

As you can imagine, the number of divs is theoretically endless. So when I add the next one it will not fit the screen. In that case it should look like that

but the user should be able to scroll horizontal to see all entries.

Also if the user has, for example scrolled to the right to see the last entry completely, and I add another entry at the left, the div should not scroll to another position (the user should not be disturbed watching the entry)

I guess this is very simple but I am struggling atm.