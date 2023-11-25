How to design this construction?

A little bit hard to explain what I need but I will tree to make it clear:
I have a div which has a fix height and always full width (100vw). This div is positions absolute on my screen.
In this div I want to add other divs which have 40vw one by one. So after first item it should look like that:
but the user should be able to scroll horizontal to see all entries.
Also if the user has, for example scrolled to the right to see the last entry completely, and I add another entry at the left, the div should not scroll to another position (the user should not be disturbed watching the entry)
I guess this is very simple but I am struggling atm.
I can’t tell exactly how to get that look, but using flexbox you can achieve it.
Here’s an example →
.main_manager_container {
grid-area: main;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between; // You might even achieve the look you're after playing around with this?
align-items: flex-start;
gap: 1.250em;
max-width: $max-container-width;
margin: 0 auto;
.article {
flex: 0 0 calc(33.33% - 1.250em);
display: flex;
min-height: 25.00em;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
text-align: center;
box-shadow: 0 4px 8px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
span {
color: blue;
cursor: pointer;
text-decoration: none;
&:hover {
color: red;
}
}
&:only-child {
// Styles for when there is only one article
flex: 0 1 100%;
max-width: 600px; // Set a max-width for single article for better readability
margin: auto; // Center the article in the container
}
// This is how you could manipulate the individual div elements
&:first-child:last-child {
// Alternative way to target an only child
// Add any specific styles here
}
&:only-of-type, // Only one article of this type
&:first-child:nth-last-child(2), // First child when there are exactly two children
&:last-child:nth-child(2) { // Last child when there are exactly two children
flex-basis: calc(50% - 1.250em); // Adjust the width for two articles
max-width: none; // Reset any specific max-width set for single articles
}
.largeImage {
display: inline-block;
transition: transform 0.3s ease-in-out;
&:hover {
transform: scale(1.1); // Enlarge on hover
}
}
&:hover {
box-shadow: 0 6px 12px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15);
}
.imageStyle {
border-radius: 5px 5px 0 0;
width: 100%; // Make the image fill the width of the article
height: 200px; // Set a fixed height, adjust as needed
object-fit: cover; // Cover the area, maintain aspect ratio, crop if necessary
}
.articleHeading {
font-family: $font-family;
font-size: clamp(1rem, 2rem, 1.5rem); // Using only rem units
margin-bottom: 10px;
color: $primary-color;
line-height: 1.0;
}
.articleText {
font-family: $font-family;
font-size: clamp(1rem, 1rem, 1.5rem); // Using only rem units
padding: 1.25em;
color: $primary-color;
line-height: 1.6;
text-align: left;
white-space: pre-wrap;
}
}
}
Sorry I use SCSS, but it’s not to hard to figure out the CSS.
Rather than flex, use display: inline-block; and disable word wrapping. I don’t think there is a way to prevent the items moving when pre-pending a div in just html/css so you need a little JS to adjust the scroll position by the width of the newly added item.