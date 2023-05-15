How to create equal dimensions Flexible Grid Box

Hello my friends:
I am attempting to implement flexible centered grid boxes.
For example: Assuming I have 12 grid boxes, I need the boxes to be centered with equal dimensions and to grow with equal dimensions when the page expands and same when the page retracts or shrinks. I need the grid boxes to be centered regardless of the viewport.

Problem:
I am currently using fixed width and height because I cannot get the grid to have equal dimensions and expand. Also, I cannot center the grid and when the page shrinks, I have the wrapper with space on the right as illustrated in the screenshot below.

So how do I get the grid boxes to be centered and when they wrap to have no spaces in the container?
The only way I know to do this is with Media Queries. I could also wrap the grid container in a flex box but when I do that and try to center the items, then the grid items all become one long vertical stack.

CSS/HTML:

    <style>
        div.grid-container{
            display: grid;
            row-gap: 20px;
            column-gap: 20px;
            grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, 300px);
            grid-template-rows: repeat(10, 300px);
            padding: 10px;
            background-color: aqua;
        }

        div.grid-item {
            background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
            border: 1px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
            padding: 20px;
            font-size: 30px;
            text-align: center;
        }
    </style>

<body>
<div class="grid-container">
    <div class="grid-item">1</div>
    <div class="grid-item">2</div>
    <div class="grid-item">3</div>
    <div class="grid-item">4</div>
    <div class="grid-item">5</div>
    <div class="grid-item">6</div>
    <div class="grid-item">7</div>
    <div class="grid-item">8</div>
    <div class="grid-item">9</div>
    <div class="grid-item">10</div>
    <div class="grid-item">10</div>
    <div class="grid-item">10</div>
</div>
</body>