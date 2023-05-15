How to create equal dimensions Flexible Grid Box

Hello my friends:

I am attempting to implement flexible centered grid boxes.

For example: Assuming I have 12 grid boxes, I need the boxes to be centered with equal dimensions and to grow with equal dimensions when the page expands and same when the page retracts or shrinks. I need the grid boxes to be centered regardless of the viewport.

Problem:

I am currently using fixed width and height because I cannot get the grid to have equal dimensions and expand. Also, I cannot center the grid and when the page shrinks, I have the wrapper with space on the right as illustrated in the screenshot below.

So how do I get the grid boxes to be centered and when they wrap to have no spaces in the container?

The only way I know to do this is with Media Queries. I could also wrap the grid container in a flex box but when I do that and try to center the items, then the grid items all become one long vertical stack.

CSS/HTML: