How to create equal dimensions Flexible Grid Box

Hello my friends:
I am attempting to implement flexible centered grid boxes.
For example: Assuming I have 12 grid boxes, I need the boxes to be centered with equal dimensions and to grow with equal dimensions when the page expands and same when the page retracts or shrinks. I need the grid boxes to be centered regardless of the viewport.
Problem:
I am currently using fixed width and height because I cannot get the grid to have equal dimensions and expand. Also, I cannot center the grid and when the page shrinks, I have the wrapper with space on the right as illustrated in the screenshot below.
So how do I get the grid boxes to be centered and when they wrap to have no spaces in the container?
The only way I know to do this is with Media Queries. I could also wrap the grid container in a flex box but when I do that and try to center the items, then the grid items all become one long vertical stack.
CSS/HTML:
<style>
div.grid-container{
display: grid;
row-gap: 20px;
column-gap: 20px;
grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, 300px);
grid-template-rows: repeat(10, 300px);
padding: 10px;
background-color: aqua;
}
div.grid-item {
background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
border: 1px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
padding: 20px;
font-size: 30px;
text-align: center;
}
</style>
<body>
<div class="grid-container">
<div class="grid-item">1</div>
<div class="grid-item">2</div>
<div class="grid-item">3</div>
<div class="grid-item">4</div>
<div class="grid-item">5</div>
<div class="grid-item">6</div>
<div class="grid-item">7</div>
<div class="grid-item">8</div>
<div class="grid-item">9</div>
<div class="grid-item">10</div>
<div class="grid-item">10</div>
<div class="grid-item">10</div>
</div>
</body>