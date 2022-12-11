How to create daemon and infinity looping

Hello family,

Please I need guide on the best way to approach this for better results.

I have a html file called monitor.html that uses JavaScript to check value of .teatime every seconds. And if the val is 26 it will make an ajax call to a php file that will do something for me.

My Challenge:

Everything works fine as long as i am viewing that monitor.html on my laptop browser it works and everything works perfectly, but i don’t intend opening the monitor.html in a browser let alone staty glued to my computer to watch it.

I want a solution where i can host that monitor.html file on a server which will act as if am viewing it on a browser or which will make the JavaScript timing to keep working and ajax call made anytime the val is 26.

I have this three methods in mind:

Create an infinity while loop on my server with a sleep of 1secs that will keep redirecting to monito.html url but not sure if this will make the JavaScript to work or this can be very heavy on my server. Using infinity while loop to check the data every 1secs and execute the functions anytime value is 26, but the first approach uses a btc price ticker JavaScript so html works fine, but if i want not to use JavaScript it means i have to be calling the price ticker api every 1secs to fetch data and i don’t have have the api yet. Simple look for a virtual server or any remote server that i can upload the monitor.hrml file so everything will be running there including the price ticker and my custom JavaScript functions, and make ajax call when ever the val is 26.

Note i don’t want to stay glue to my laptop, i just want it to work even if i did not turn on my computer or visit the page it will continue running and executing.

Thanks