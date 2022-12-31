Any recommendations for hosting this kind of script

Hello everyone please i need a recommendations for a good hosting company where i can host a simple script.
The code in the script is an infinity loops and i expect the loop to run for more than 6 or more hours before termination. but if it can run forever until i manually terminate it i will be glad.

set_time_limit(0);
while ($play != 'stop'){
// keep running this code
sleep(5);
}

my hosting company terminates after 3minutes and i get 500 server error request timeout.
even when i have set_time_limit(0);
on the script and the maximum execution time on my server is 1500

Yet it jeeps timing out, also i have contacted the hosting company and they have not responded positively on the cause, they said they are still checking. please I need a recommendations and if you run similar codes in your hosting without it timing out please let me know.

Thanks and happy new year in advance

I guess no hosting company will allow you to do this. It will generate high cpu usage without any need. Tell us what you want to achieve in a whole. I will bet there is a way to not need to run a script infinitely every 5ms.

really, i was having that same fear too.
okay the simple thing i tried to do is to check binance orders until they get filled or executed.

$sendorder = binance_check_order(): // this returns a set of ids

While($sendorder != 'FILLED'){
// Keep checking 

}

it works in a simple php, and i know php a bit better than other languages, but the issue is the timeout.

Also not that don’t need to manually trigger this looping, the loop gets triggered from a signal sent from tradingview, so everything is automatic flow.
So is not something i can start with a command line or CLI.
unless i can actually start a CLI with php if statement.