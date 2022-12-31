Any recommendations for hosting this kind of script

Hello everyone please i need a recommendations for a good hosting company where i can host a simple script.

The code in the script is an infinity loops and i expect the loop to run for more than 6 or more hours before termination. but if it can run forever until i manually terminate it i will be glad.

set_time_limit(0); while ($play != 'stop'){ // keep running this code sleep(5); }

my hosting company terminates after 3minutes and i get 500 server error request timeout.

even when i have set_time_limit(0);

on the script and the maximum execution time on my server is 1500

Yet it jeeps timing out, also i have contacted the hosting company and they have not responded positively on the cause, they said they are still checking. please I need a recommendations and if you run similar codes in your hosting without it timing out please let me know.

Thanks and happy new year in advance