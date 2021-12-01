I am following the tutorial at: https://blog.finxter.com/introduction-to-web3-py/
It says that:
How to Connect to a Local Ethereum Test Network
Start Jupyter Notebook by running the command below.
(venv) $ jupyter notebook
The default web browser will automatically open the Jupyter notebook home page. Create a new notebook using the Python 3 kernel.
As mentioned above, we will use a test Ethereum network running in the local environment for demonstration purposes. To connect to the local Ethereum network, we can use
Web3.EthereumTesterProvider() as shown below.
from web3 import Web3
w3 = Web3(Web3.EthereumTesterProvider())
print(w3.isConnected())
I can’t understand:
a)how to create a new notebook using the python 3 kernel:
My current terminal is executing jupyter notebook, I tried opening a new terminal and typing: $ Python 3 kernel, but its giving me errors:
Command ‘Python’ not found, did you mean:
command ‘jython’ from deb jython
command ‘cython’ from deb cython
command ‘python’ from deb python3
command ‘python’ from deb python
command ‘python’ from deb python-minimal
b)where to write the command:
from web3 import Web3
w3 = Web3(Web3.EthereumTesterProvider())
print(w3.isConnected())
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.