How do I run a program (npm) to run, when I click on the html?

I learned 3D JavaScript via the YouTube tutorial — “Three.js Tutorial For Absolute Beginners” — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJAfLdUgdc4&list=PLjcjAqAnHd1EIxV4FSZIiJZvsdrBc1Xho.

The tutuorial use npm. What I’ve learned:

… npm init -y

[install a bundler]

… npm install parcel --save-dev

[takes a while]

[I create an index.html file]

[install threejs]

… npm install three

[I create a script.js file]

… npx parcel src/index.html

[provides a local link … an example → Server running at http://localhost:1234/ (link via Chrome)]

[ctrl+C regains Terminal control]

… npm install dat.gui

[when I exit VS Code, and restart, I enter the npx again]

… npx parcel src/index.html

This works well. However, when I click on the html, it does not work.

How do I get a program (npm) to run, when I click on the html?