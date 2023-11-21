How do I run a program (npm) to run, when I click on the html?

I learned 3D JavaScript via the YouTube tutorial — “Three.js Tutorial For Absolute Beginners” — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJAfLdUgdc4&list=PLjcjAqAnHd1EIxV4FSZIiJZvsdrBc1Xho.

The tutuorial use npm. What I’ve learned:
… npm init -y
[install a bundler]
… npm install parcel --save-dev
[takes a while]
[I create an index.html file]
[install threejs]
… npm install three
[I create a script.js file]
… npx parcel src/index.html
[provides a local link … an example → Server running at http://localhost:1234/ (link via Chrome)]
[ctrl+C regains Terminal control]
… npm install dat.gui
[when I exit VS Code, and restart, I enter the npx again]
… npx parcel src/index.html

This works well. However, when I click on the html, it does not work.

How do I get a program (npm) to run, when I click on the html?

To run a JavaScript project that uses npm packages directly, you’ll need to build a production version of the project. This is because when developing with tools like npm and Parcel, the code often relies on dependencies that aren’t included directly in your HTML file but are bundled together by the development server.

To create said production version:

npm parcel build src/index.html

This command will create a dist directory (or another name, depending on Parcel’s configuration) with all your bundled files. It should also contain an index.html file which you should be able to open and run by double clicking on it.