How to create a mosaic image

asasass: asasass: This worked for me also: 801px

I’ll think you find that will be incorrect as that will make the square a fraction and not whole integers.

asasass: asasass: How do you figure that out?

The easiest way is to open devtools and then adjust the width in the css panel using the up and down arrows and if the cursor is on the heart div the measurements are shown on the screen. You can easily see when its a perfect fit.

These are the numbers that would allow even padding/borders on each side to add up nicely. The last column is the width to use.