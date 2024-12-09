How to create a mosaic image

HTML & CSS
Yes you have to pick a number that makes the squares a whole pixel. There will be other values so pick the one closest to your desired look.

How do you figure that out?

I had to do a lot of guessing.

I’ll think you find that will be incorrect as that will make the square a fraction and not whole integers.

The easiest way is to open devtools and then adjust the width in the css panel using the up and down arrows and if the cursor is on the heart div the measurements are shown on the screen. You can easily see when its a perfect fit.

These are the numbers that would allow even padding/borders on each side to add up nicely. The last column is the width to use.

  • 20 → 9 x 20 + 32 = 212
  • 22 → 9 x 22 + 32 = 230
  • 24 → 9 x 24 + 32 = 248
  • 26 → 9 x 26 + 32 = 266
  • 28 → 9 x 28 + 32 = 284
  • 30 → 9 x 30 + 32 = 302
  • 32 → 9 x 32 + 32 = 320
  • 34 → 9 x 34 + 32 = 338
  • 36 → 9 x 36 + 32 = 356
  • 38 → 9 x 38 + 32 = 374
  • 40 → 9 x 40 + 32 = 392
  • 42 → 9 x 42 + 32 = 410
  • 44 → 9 x 44 + 32 = 428
  • 46 → 9 x 46 + 32 = 446
  • 48 → 9 x 48 + 32 = 464
  • 50 → 9 x 50 + 32 = 482
  • 52 → 9 x 52 + 32 = 500
  • 54 → 9 x 54 + 32 = 518
  • 56 → 9 x 56 + 32 = 536
  • 58 → 9 x 58 + 32 = 554
  • 60 → 9 x 60 + 32 = 572
  • 62 → 9 x 62 + 32 = 590
  • 64 → 9 x 64 + 32 = 608
  • 66 → 9 x 66 + 32 = 626
  • 68 → 9 x 68 + 32 = 644
  • 70 → 9 x 70 + 32 = 662
  • 72 → 9 x 72 + 32 = 680
  • 74 → 9 x 74 + 32 = 698
  • 76 → 9 x 76 + 32 = 716
  • 78 → 9 x 78 + 32 = 734
  • 80 → 9 x 80 + 32 = 752
  • 82 → 9 x 82 + 32 = 770
  • 84 → 9 x 84 + 32 = 788
  • 86 → 9 x 86 + 32 = 806
  • 88 → 9 x 88 + 32 = 824
  • 90 → 9 x 90 + 32 = 842
  • 92 → 9 x 92 + 32 = 860
  • 94 → 9 x 94 + 32 = 878
  • 96 → 9 x 96 + 32 = 896
  • 98 → 9 x 98 + 32 = 914
  • 100 → 9 x 100 + 32 = 932
  • 102 → 9 x 102 + 32 = 950
  • 104 → 9 x 104 + 32 = 968
  • 106 → 9 x 106 + 32 = 986
  • 108 → 9 x 108 + 32 = 1004
  • 110 → 9 x 110 + 32 = 1022
  • 112 → 9 x 112 + 32 = 1040
  • 114 → 9 x 114 + 32 = 1058
  • 116 → 9 x 116 + 32 = 1076
  • 118 → 9 x 118 + 32 = 1094
  • 120 → 9 x 120 + 32 = 1112
AI helped with this:

Corresponding font sizes:

Based off the default one:
302: 28px

212: ~19px
230: ~21px
248: ~23px
266: ~25px
284: ~26px
302: 28px
320: ~30px
338: ~31px
356: ~33px
374: ~35px
392: ~36px
410: ~38px
428: ~39px
446: ~41px
464: ~43px
482: ~44px
500: ~46px
518: ~48px
536: ~49px
554: ~51px
572: ~53px
590: ~54px
608: ~56px
626: ~58px
644: ~59px
662: ~61px
680: ~63px
698: ~64 px
716 :~66 px
734 :~68 px
752 :~70 px
770 :~71 px
788 :~73 px
806 :~75 px
824 :~76 px
842 :~78 px
860 :~80 px
878 :~81 px
896 :~83 px
914 :~85 px
932 :~86 px
950 :~88 px
968 :~90 px
986 :~91 px
1004 :~93 px
1022 :~95 px
1040 :~96 px
1058 :~98 px
1076 :~100 px
1094 :~101 px
1112 :~103 px

or with decimals:

Width Font Size (px)
212 19.65
230 21.32
248 22.99
266 24.66
284 26.33
302 28.00
320 29.67
338 31.34
356 33.01
374 34.68
392 36.35
410 38.02
428 39.69
446 41.36
464 43.03
482 44.70
500 46.37
518 48.04
536 49.71
554 51.38
572 53.05
590 54.72
608 56.39
626 58.06
644 59.73
662 61.40
680 63.07
698 64.74
716 66.41
734 68.08
752 69.75
770 71.42
788 73.09
806 74.76
824 76.43
842 78.10
860 79.77
878 81.44
896 83.11
914 84.78
932 86.45
950 88.12
968 89.79
986 91.46
1004 93.13
1022 94.80
1040 96.47
1058 98.14
1076 99.81
1094 101.48
1112 103.15
No that’s wrong.

At 302px the square will be 30 x 30 as I already told you. It will not be 28 x 28. No one mentioned font-size anyway so I have no idea what those numbers refer to.

I have given you all the exact numbers you need based on your previous criteria.

I’m referring to the font size.

The font size I have set at 302 width is 28px.

The font I have set for this is 28px.

AI was able to fill in the font sizes to go with all the other width sizes.

 margin: auto;
  width: 302px;
  background: black;
  color: white;
  gap:4px;
  border: 66px solid #000;
  border-right-width: 49px;
  border-left-width: 49px;
