How to create a mosaic image

Yes you have to pick a number that makes the squares a whole pixel. There will be other values so pick the one closest to your desired look.
How do you figure that out?
I had to do a lot of guessing.
I’ll think you find that will be incorrect as that will make the square a fraction and not whole integers.
The easiest way is to open devtools and then adjust the width in the css panel using the up and down arrows and if the cursor is on the heart div the measurements are shown on the screen. You can easily see when its a perfect fit.
These are the numbers that would allow even padding/borders on each side to add up nicely. The last column is the width to use.
- 20 → 9 x 20 + 32 = 212
- 22 → 9 x 22 + 32 = 230
- 24 → 9 x 24 + 32 = 248
- 26 → 9 x 26 + 32 = 266
- 28 → 9 x 28 + 32 = 284
- 30 → 9 x 30 + 32 = 302
- 32 → 9 x 32 + 32 = 320
- 34 → 9 x 34 + 32 = 338
- 36 → 9 x 36 + 32 = 356
- 38 → 9 x 38 + 32 = 374
- 40 → 9 x 40 + 32 = 392
- 42 → 9 x 42 + 32 = 410
- 44 → 9 x 44 + 32 = 428
- 46 → 9 x 46 + 32 = 446
- 48 → 9 x 48 + 32 = 464
- 50 → 9 x 50 + 32 = 482
- 52 → 9 x 52 + 32 = 500
- 54 → 9 x 54 + 32 = 518
- 56 → 9 x 56 + 32 = 536
- 58 → 9 x 58 + 32 = 554
- 60 → 9 x 60 + 32 = 572
- 62 → 9 x 62 + 32 = 590
- 64 → 9 x 64 + 32 = 608
- 66 → 9 x 66 + 32 = 626
- 68 → 9 x 68 + 32 = 644
- 70 → 9 x 70 + 32 = 662
- 72 → 9 x 72 + 32 = 680
- 74 → 9 x 74 + 32 = 698
- 76 → 9 x 76 + 32 = 716
- 78 → 9 x 78 + 32 = 734
- 80 → 9 x 80 + 32 = 752
- 82 → 9 x 82 + 32 = 770
- 84 → 9 x 84 + 32 = 788
- 86 → 9 x 86 + 32 = 806
- 88 → 9 x 88 + 32 = 824
- 90 → 9 x 90 + 32 = 842
- 92 → 9 x 92 + 32 = 860
- 94 → 9 x 94 + 32 = 878
- 96 → 9 x 96 + 32 = 896
- 98 → 9 x 98 + 32 = 914
- 100 → 9 x 100 + 32 = 932
- 102 → 9 x 102 + 32 = 950
- 104 → 9 x 104 + 32 = 968
- 106 → 9 x 106 + 32 = 986
- 108 → 9 x 108 + 32 = 1004
- 110 → 9 x 110 + 32 = 1022
- 112 → 9 x 112 + 32 = 1040
- 114 → 9 x 114 + 32 = 1058
- 116 → 9 x 116 + 32 = 1076
- 118 → 9 x 118 + 32 = 1094
- 120 → 9 x 120 + 32 = 1112
AI helped with this:
Corresponding font sizes:
Based off the default one:
302: 28px
212: ~19px
230: ~21px
248: ~23px
266: ~25px
284: ~26px
320: ~30px
338: ~31px
356: ~33px
374: ~35px
392: ~36px
410: ~38px
428: ~39px
446: ~41px
464: ~43px
482: ~44px
500: ~46px
518: ~48px
536: ~49px
554: ~51px
572: ~53px
590: ~54px
608: ~56px
626: ~58px
644: ~59px
662: ~61px
680: ~63px
698: ~64 px
716 :~66 px
734 :~68 px
752 :~70 px
770 :~71 px
788 :~73 px
806 :~75 px
824 :~76 px
842 :~78 px
860 :~80 px
878 :~81 px
896 :~83 px
914 :~85 px
932 :~86 px
950 :~88 px
968 :~90 px
986 :~91 px
1004 :~93 px
1022 :~95 px
1040 :~96 px
1058 :~98 px
1076 :~100 px
1094 :~101 px
1112 :~103 px
or with decimals:
|Width
|Font Size (px)
|212
|19.65
|230
|21.32
|248
|22.99
|266
|24.66
|284
|26.33
|302
|28.00
|320
|29.67
|338
|31.34
|356
|33.01
|374
|34.68
|392
|36.35
|410
|38.02
|428
|39.69
|446
|41.36
|464
|43.03
|482
|44.70
|500
|46.37
|518
|48.04
|536
|49.71
|554
|51.38
|572
|53.05
|590
|54.72
|608
|56.39
|626
|58.06
|644
|59.73
|662
|61.40
|680
|63.07
|698
|64.74
|716
|66.41
|734
|68.08
|752
|69.75
|770
|71.42
|788
|73.09
|806
|74.76
|824
|76.43
|842
|78.10
|860
|79.77
|878
|81.44
|896
|83.11
|914
|84.78
|932
|86.45
|950
|88.12
|968
|89.79
|986
|91.46
|1004
|93.13
|1022
|94.80
|1040
|96.47
|1058
|98.14
|1076
|99.81
|1094
|101.48
|1112
|103.15
No that’s wrong.
At 302px the square will be 30 x 30 as I already told you. It will not be 28 x 28. No one mentioned font-size anyway so I have no idea what those numbers refer to.
I have given you all the exact numbers you need based on your previous criteria.
I’m referring to the font size.
The font size I have set at 302 width is 28px.
The font I have set for this is 28px.
AI was able to fill in the font sizes to go with all the other width sizes.
margin: auto;
width: 302px;
background: black;
color: white;
gap:4px;
border: 66px solid #000;
border-right-width: 49px;
border-left-width: 49px;
