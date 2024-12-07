How to create a mosaic image

I forgot to remove the aspect ratio from .shape which was in Dave’s code but I didn’t need it there. It’s only needed on the p elements.
I’ve updated the previous codepen but can’t test until later as only on a mobile at the moment.
How would this code be written without calc, or is it needed?
.shape {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
background-color: var(--bg-color);
color: white;
margin: 10rem auto;
gap: 4px;
width: 302px;
border: 66px solid #000;
border-right-width: 49px;
border-left-width: 49px;
}
/* set all blocks to red */
.shape>* {
background-color: var(--base-color);
aspect-ratio: 1 / 1;
flex: 0 0 calc(11.25% - 4px);
text-align: center;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
I think AI got it right this time:
flex: 0 0 30px;
I only want to place letters where the yellow boxes are:
I’m not having the boxes be yellow.
That is just for representation.
How do I do that in your code?
Here is your code:
https://liveweave.com/mX09tA
If I remove one of the letters from a blue box, it will go back to green.
It should stay blue.
The blue boxes should stay.
The green boxes should stay.
I just want to place the letters where the yellow boxes are.
The simplest way is just to add a different class to the coloured elements and use that to change color.
We can only work with what you ask and not what you are going to ask next. Every time you change something the answer may be different.
There are so many ways to do things but the methods will change depending on what’s required.
But then it won’t scale anymore which has been your goal in the last few posts?
I’ve updated the codepen to show a third example (Shape 3).
The outside edge is coloured by using a class called
.edge on the correct elements to show the outside color.
<p class="edge"></p>
<p class="edge"></p>
etc...
The letters are just placed in the correct squares as required. If you wanted the letters different colours then you would need to add a class to them as required.
Note that on the blank squares I used a data attribute to style them blank which I used to identify them as non content holding items. I could have instead used a class in the same way but it made more sense to me to identify the non used squares in some different way.
e.g.
I did this:
data-blank was my thinking but I used data-b as it was shorter. Then in the CSS is said.
[data-b]{background:var(--bg-color)}
That uses the css attribute
[ .. ] selector to identify the element to be styled.
I could simply have used a class.
e.g.
<p class="blank></p>
.blank{background:var(--bg-color)}
Either way is acceptable but the data-b made more sense to me and easier to spot amongst all the other classes.
I like being able to control height and width of the black area using:
width: 1546px;
height: 423px;
and not borders.
Example:
How can I do that in your code?
Here is your code:
https://liveweave.com/ytAAX5
.shape {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
background-color: var(--bg-color);
color: white;
margin: 1rem auto;
gap: 4px;
width: 302px;
border: 79px solid #000;
border-right-width: 619px;
border-left-width:619px;
}
/* set all blocks to red */
.shape>* {
background-color: var(--base-color);
aspect-ratio: 1 / 1;
flex: 0 0 30px;
text-align: center;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
Well of course that’s actually nonsense and won’t suit anyone (as I’ve told you millions of times before) because fixed heights and widths are not usable in responsive sites and won’t account for rounding errors or text resize or zoom properly.
You really should let the inner content to dictate the height and width by its contents. You always seem to work backwards which is why you always run into problems.
If you want the outer to be a fixed height and width then you would need to work out what size the inner elements and all the gaps need to be top suit that outer size.
The solution I gave you with borders was taken from a previous example where there was no background so instead of the borders you could just add padding.
e.g.
.shape {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
background-color: var(--bg-color);
color: white;
margin: 1rem auto;
gap: 4px;
width: 302px;
padding: 78px 622px 77px;
}
That will give the exact size that you asked for.
302 + 622 + 622 = 1546
Alternatively you could just add a wrapper around the original and use that for the background.
e.g. (roughly).
.wrap{
width:1546px;
height:423px;
background:#000;
display:grid;
margin:auto;
align-content:center
}
Of course you will need to size the inner items to the size that goes with your scheme as my examples were fluid and I’m not going to work out what sizes they need to be to fit into your scheme. That’s your job.
It’s not meant to be responsive.
It’s just meant to be able to set a fixed height and width, and that’s all.
That’s not what you asked many posts above. You wanted it to scale with the width as mentioned here.
You have two different things now. The outer size which bears no relevance to the size of the squares. You either have two nested boxes (as in your example) or you do as I suggested and use padding to pad the background out to the width that you want and avoid extra divs.
Your squares are a fixed size and wrap when they get to 9 across because they no longer fit. If you increased the width of the parent then you would get more than 9 across. That’s why you would need 2 divs or the one div with padding method. Indeed your example has multiple nestings as you nest rows also.
This works good:
.wrap{
width:400px;
height:400px;
background:#000;
display:grid;
margin:auto;
align-content:center
}
I can’t figure this math out.
I’m not good at math.
This is even right now.
no decimals.
https://liveweave.com/5nHNj1
I want to raise the width to 900 - 1000
Where the heart image stays in the middle without the calculator giving me decimal numbers for the border to equal. 1080.
The black should be 1080 x 1080
The heart image I want it to stay in the middle.
Without the calculator telling me I need decimal numbers for borders to equal 1080.
This is even all around.
margin: auto;
width: 302px;
background: black;
color: white;
gap:4px;
border: 66px solid #000;
border-right-width: 49px;
border-left-width: 49px;
This gives me: updated:
https://liveweave.com/5nHNj1
Keeps being off by 1px.
140px top black
139px bottom: black
these are even:
border-right-width: 89px;
border-left-width: 89px;
width: 902px;
background: black;
color: white;
gap:4px;
border: 140px solid #000;
border-right-width: 89px;
border-left-width: 89px;
}
If you use SVG you would simply set the width to 1080px and everything would scale automatically.
text is a pain on svg.
Sadly, it seems that you suffer from a low pain threshold.
maybe ai is doing the math wrong.
This was almost perfect:
should be 1080
1080 x 1081
width: 906px;
background: black;
color: #ed1c24;
gap:4px;
border: 138px solid #000;
border-right-width: 87px;
border-left-width: 87px;
}
This is perfect: 400 x 400
margin: auto;
width: 302px;
background: black;
color: white;
gap:4px;
border: 66px solid #000;
border-right-width: 49px;
border-left-width: 49px;
top is 66px
bottom is 66px
left is 49px
right is 49px
And it all equals: 400x400.
What if I want to do: 1080 x 1080? black background.
What widths does it need to stay at for the heart image to stay even on all 4 sides?
Each time I think I got it, I end up being off by 1px.
What are all the width numbers for the heart image to be even in the middle on all 4 sides?
Takes me about an hour to figure out the height of the heart image.
This gives me 185px top black
184px bottom black.
Still off by 1px.
equals: 1080 x 1080
width: 800px;
background: black;
color: #ed1c24;
gap:4px;
border: 185px solid #000;
border-right-width: 140px;
border-left-width: 140px;
}
I don’t understand how this is the only one that can be set up perfectly.
This is perfect: 400 x 400
margin: auto;
width: 302px;
background: black;
color: white;
gap:4px;
border: 66px solid #000;
border-right-width: 49px;
border-left-width: 49px;
top is 66px
bottom is 66px
left is 49px
right is 49px
And it all equals: 400x400.
In your original post #1, the boxes are 30px x 30px with 4px gaps. In my CodePen of post #20, the boxes and gaps are the same but in viewBox units, not pixels.
The text is based on the location of the “D”. It is centered horizontally by attribute
x="200"and CSS
text-anchor: middle. I adjusted its vertical position until it appeared centered in the box. After that it was very simple: the positions of other characters are offset by multiples of 34.
As I said before you are always doing this backwards so it will never work out.
For example at 302px width the values work out like this.
302px wide but with 4px gaps between means there is 32px taken up with the gaps. That leaves 270px space available for the 9 horizontal squares and that adds up exactly to 30px x 30px which is an exact number with no decimals.
For the vertical squares you now have 8 x 30px + 28px gaps = 270px.
That makes the heart 302px x 270px. Therefore to make the black 400 x 400 you can add 92px each side with padding or borders and 65px top and bottom.
When you make it 902px wide it changes like this.
Horizontal : 902 - 32 gap divided by 9 = 96.6666 each square
Vertical = 8 x 96.6666 + 28 = 801.279
Therefore to fit your magic number 1080 x 1080 you would need to add 89px each side for the horizontal and then for the vertical you have:
801.3328px height
1080 - 801.3328 = 278.66. (That will most likely be rounded to 279px anyway)
Which means the 278.66px needs to be split top and bottom which equals 139.34px top and bottom. As you can’t split pixels you end up after rounding with 140px on top and 139px on the bottom to make it up to your 1080px height.
This is why it is nonsense to do this.
You can’t make an arbitrary measurement up in your head like 1080px and then expect something that isn’t an even pixel height to fit centrally.
Just add the same padding/borders either side and ignore the final height.
If you really want the 1080px x 1080px then the measurements that fit that will be this.
.heart-beat {
display: grid;
grid-template-areas: "a1 a2 a3 a4 a5 a6 a7 a8 a9"
"b1 b2 b3 b4 b5 b6 b7 b8 b9"
"c1 c2 c3 c4 c5 c6 c7 c8 c9"
"d1 d2 d3 d4 d5 d6 d7 d8 d9"
"e1 e2 e3 e4 e5 e6 e7 e8 e9"
"f1 f2 f3 f4 f5 f6 f7 f8 f9"
"g1 g2 g3 g4 g5 g6 g7 g8 g9"
"h1 h2 h3 h4 h5 h6 h7 h8 h9";
margin: auto;
width: 896px;
background: black;
color: white;
gap: 4px;
border: 142px solid #000;
border-right-width: 92px;
border-left-width: 92px;
}
That doesn’t mean that you can change the width to something else because then you will run into the rounding errors again. The 896px width I gave above means that the squares are whole numbers at that size only.
This worked for me also:
width: 801px;
background: black;
color: #ed1c24;
gap:4px;
border: 184px solid #000;
border-right-width: 140px;
border-left-width: 140px;
184 top
184 bottom
This one I got.