How to create a mosaic image

asasass: asasass: I like being able to control height and width of the black area using: width: 1546px; height: 423px;

Well of course that’s actually nonsense and won’t suit anyone (as I’ve told you millions of times before) because fixed heights and widths are not usable in responsive sites and won’t account for rounding errors or text resize or zoom properly.

You really should let the inner content to dictate the height and width by its contents. You always seem to work backwards which is why you always run into problems.

If you want the outer to be a fixed height and width then you would need to work out what size the inner elements and all the gaps need to be top suit that outer size.

The solution I gave you with borders was taken from a previous example where there was no background so instead of the borders you could just add padding.

e.g.

.shape { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; background-color: var(--bg-color); color: white; margin: 1rem auto; gap: 4px; width: 302px; padding: 78px 622px 77px; }

That will give the exact size that you asked for.

302 + 622 + 622 = 1546

Alternatively you could just add a wrapper around the original and use that for the background.

e.g. (roughly).

.wrap{ width:1546px; height:423px; background:#000; display:grid; margin:auto; align-content:center }

Of course you will need to size the inner items to the size that goes with your scheme as my examples were fluid and I’m not going to work out what sizes they need to be to fit into your scheme. That’s your job.