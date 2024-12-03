How to create a mosaic image

https://jsfiddle.net/Lkcm4jas/
I’m trying to do this:
400 x 400 box around the image.
css:
body {
margin: 80px;
}
.left,
.right {
display: inline-block;
}
.left {
width: 170px;
height: 239px;
margin-right: -4px;
}
div > div {
display: block;
height: 34px;
}
div > div > div {
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
background-color: red;
display: inline-block;
float: right;
margin: 2px;
}
div.right > div > div {
float: left;
}
html:
<div class="left">
<div style="padding-right: 68px">
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div style="padding-right: 34px">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="right">
<div style="padding-left: 34px">
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div style="">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
</div>
</div>
What if I don’t want to use svg?
Is there a way to do it the other way?
This worked: https://jsfiddle.net/ubtczkv2/
Can this be improved?
<main class="Box">
<div class="left">
<div style="padding-right: 68px">
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div style="padding-right: 34px">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="right">
<div style="padding-left: 34px">
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div style="">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div>
<div></div>
</div>
</div>
</main>
.Box {
box-sizing: border-box;
width: 400px;
height: 400px;
background-color: black;
text-align: center;
padding-top: 64px;
}
body {
margin: 80px;
}
.left,
.right {
display: inline-block;
}
.left {
width: 170px;
height: 239px;
margin-right: -4px;
}
div > div {
display: block;
height: 34px;
}
div > div > div {
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
background-color: red;
display: inline-block;
float: right;
margin: 2px;
}
div.right > div > div {
float: left;
}
How would I be able to give colors to each of the boxes?
Like this?
Here done using CSS, but could be done within the HTML
Edit: Note the fill attribute has had to be deleted from line 3 of the HTML
PaulOB
10
Archibald has offered the correct solution but just for fun here is a css version before you changed the requirements for coloured boxes.
I only post it as an example and not as a solution. Archibald’s svg is a much better method.
Agreed that Archibald’s solution is better (my comment for the colored version states as much), but here is a cssed, flex-y way to do both the all red version and the colored version…
SamA74
12
Yes: Use SVG instead of magic numbers.
asasass
13
If I want to place letters inside the boxes.
How would I do that?
sigh…critical criteria keeps changing. Things like that really should be included in your first post since that’s not a simple tweak in SVG (I don’t think).
In my html/css version is just a matter of adding the appropriate text to the appropriate div…
asasass
15
How would you center the letters?
So that they are in the middle.
With standard css (which I’m 99.999% sure Paul has given to you hundreds of times before…)
.fc > * {
background-color: var(--base-color);
height: 28px; width: 28px;
text-align: center; /* center it horizontally */
line-height: 28px; /* center it vertically */
}
I was thinking something like this
0000000000000000000000
0000101000000010100000
0010010110001001011000
0010011101100111011000
0010011111011111011000
0000100111111101100000
0000001001110110000000
0000000010011000000000
0000000000100000000000
0000000000000000000000
Just need to figure out how to convert that sprite’s binary to colours.
00 blank
10 colour 1
01 colour 2
11 colour 3
I jest BTW, not sure this is the best approach in 2024
edit: I think I might have opened a can of worms with this
asasass
18
If I turn it into circle, how do I hide the stuff under it?
or did I do it wrong?
PaulOB
21
…and just because Christmas is around the corner
asasass
22
That one uses p this ones uses divs.
https://jsbin.com/vifoyugusu/edit?html,css,output
With the grid code,
How do I change the colors of the boxes?
https://liveweave.com/PGNNak
looks like this now.
Like this?
p:nth-child(1) {grid-area: a2;background:green;}
p:nth-child(2) {grid-area: a3;background:green;}
p:nth-child(3) {grid-area: a7;background:green;}
p:nth-child(4) {grid-area: a8;background:green;}
p:nth-child(5) {grid-area: b1;background:green;}
p:nth-child(6) {grid-area: b2;}
p:nth-child(7) {grid-area: b3;}
p:nth-child(8) {grid-area: b4;background:green;}
p:nth-child(9) {grid-area: b6;background:green;}
p:nth-child(10) {grid-area: b7;}
p:nth-child(11) {grid-area: b8;}
p:nth-child(12) {grid-area: b9;background:green;}
p:nth-child(13) {grid-area: c1;background:green;}
p:nth-child(14) {grid-area: c2;}
p:nth-child(15) {grid-area: c3;}
p:nth-child(16) {grid-area: c4;}
p:nth-child(17) {grid-area: c5;background:green;}
p:nth-child(18) {grid-area: c6;}
p:nth-child(19) {grid-area: c7;}
p:nth-child(20) {grid-area: c8;}
p:nth-child(21) {grid-area: c9;background:green;}
p:nth-child(22) {grid-area: d1;background:green;}
p:nth-child(23) {grid-area: d2;}
p:nth-child(24) {grid-area: d3;}
p:nth-child(25) {grid-area: d4;}
p:nth-child(26) {grid-area: d5;}
p:nth-child(27) {grid-area: d6;}
p:nth-child(28) {grid-area: d7;}
p:nth-child(29) {grid-area: d8;}
p:nth-child(30) {grid-area: d9;background:green;}
p:nth-child(31) {grid-area: e2;background:green;}
p:nth-child(32) {grid-area: e3;}
p:nth-child(34) {grid-area: e4;}
p:nth-child(35) {grid-area: e4;}
p:nth-child(36) {grid-area: e4;}
p:nth-child(32) {grid-area: e3;}
p:nth-child(33) {grid-area: e4;}
p:nth-child(33) {grid-area: e4;}
p:nth-child(33) {grid-area: e4;}
p:nth-child(33) {grid-area: e4;}
p:nth-child(34) {grid-area: e5;}
p:nth-child(35) {grid-area: e6;}
p:nth-child(36) {grid-area: e7;}
p:nth-child(37) {grid-area: e8;background:green;}
p:nth-child(38) {grid-area: f3;background:green;}
p:nth-child(39) {grid-area: f4;}
p:nth-child(39) {grid-area: f4;}
p:nth-child(40) {grid-area: f5;}
p:nth-child(41) {grid-area: f6;}
p:nth-child(42) {grid-area: f7;background:green;}
p:nth-child(43) {grid-area: g4;background:green;}
p:nth-child(44) {grid-area: g5;}
p:nth-child(45) {grid-area: g6;background:green;}
p:nth-child(46) {grid-area: h5;background:green;}
AI told me to do this:
https://liveweave.com/xeVfLl
To reduce duplication.
.heart-beat p:nth-child(1),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(2),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(3),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(4),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(5),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(8),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(9),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(12),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(13),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(17),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(21),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(22),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(30),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(31),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(37),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(38),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(42),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(43),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(45),
.heart-beat p:nth-child(46) {
background: green;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(1) {
grid-area: a2;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(2) {
grid-area: a3;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(3) {
grid-area: a7;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(4) {
grid-area: a8;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(5) {
grid-area: b1;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(6) {
grid-area: b2;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(7) {
grid-area: b3;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(8) {
grid-area: b4;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(9) {
grid-area: b6;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(10) {
grid-area: b7;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(11) {
grid-area: b8;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(12) {
grid-area: b9;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(13) {
grid-area: c1;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(14) {
grid-area: c2;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(15) {
grid-area: c3;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(16) {
grid-area: c4;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(17) {
grid-area: c5;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(18) {
grid-area: c6;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(19) {
grid-area: c7;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(20) {
grid-area: c8;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(21) {
grid-area: c9;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(22) {
grid-area: d1;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(23) {
grid-area: d2;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(24) {
grid-area: d3;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(25) {
grid-area: d4;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(26) {
grid-area: d5;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(27) {
grid-area: d6;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(28) {
grid-area: d7;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(29) {
grid-area: d8;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(30) {
grid-area: d9;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(31) {
grid-area: e2;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(32) {
grid-area: e3;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(33) {
grid-area: e4;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(34) {
grid-area: e5;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(35) {
grid-area: e6;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(36) {
grid-area: e7;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(37) {
grid-area: e8;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(38) {
grid-area: f3;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(39) {
grid-area: f4;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(40) {
grid-area: f5;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(41) {
grid-area: f6;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(42) {
grid-area: f7;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(43) {
grid-area: g4;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(44) {
grid-area: g5;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(45) {
grid-area: g6;
}
.heart-beat p:nth-child(46) {
grid-area: h5;
}