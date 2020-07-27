How to change page title text in different colours?

Hi there techyshaala,

Here is one possible way to achieve that result…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <title>Untitled document</title> <!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">--> <style media="screen"> body { font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif; } h1 { color: #342424; text-transform: capitalize; } h1::after { content: ' touch'; color: #28a255; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>get in</h1> </body> </html>

…and here is another…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <title>Untitled document</title> <!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">--> <style media="screen"> body { font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif; } h1 { color: #342424; text-transform: capitalize; } h1 span { color: #28a255; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>get in<span> touch</span></h1> </body> </html>

coothead